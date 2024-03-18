World / Has London Really Become a “No-Go Zone” for Jews? While antisemitism in the UK has certainly risen since October 7, politicians and newspapers are deliberately inflaming sensationalist narratives for a repressive agenda.

British and Israeli Jews protest outside the residence of the Israeli ambassador on October 20, 2023, in London, England. (Guy Smallman / Getty Images)

This piece was first published by +972 magazine.

If you were a non-Jewish person living in the United Kingdom and didn’t know any better, you might think Jews are currently deserting London en masse. That’s certainly the impression you’d get from reading any of the major newspapers here recently.

“London’s antisemitism shame” was the headline splashed across the front page of the free commuter daily Evening Standard on March 5, accompanied by a warning that “Jewish families plan to flee capital amid rising tide of hatred.” “London is now a no-go zone for Jews,” proclaimed the front page of the right-wing broadsheet The Daily Telegraph three days later. The liberal online news site The Independent went even further, asserting that British Jews are considering leaving the country altogether, because it “feels like Nazi Germany.”

There has undoubtedly been a significant rise in antisemitism in the UK over the past five months, catalyzed by Hamas’s October 7 assault and Israel’s ongoing military offensive in Gaza. Even anecdotally, some friends whose Judaism is more visible than mine—because they wear kippot, for example, or a Star of David necklace—have experienced a spike in harassment and threats while going about their day-to-day lives.

But this narrative of London’s becoming a “no-go zone” for Jews has been deliberately built up and inflamed. Rather than stemming purely from concern for Jewish safety, it is being driven by a political agenda: to delegitimize and curtail the mass demonstrations in support of a cease-fire in Gaza that have filled the streets of central London on a near-weekly basis over the past five months.

Constructing a narrative

Despite some mainstream Jewish communal figures’ dismissing the sensationalist headlines about London as untrue and unhelpful, the established Jewish media and major organizations entrusted with combating antisemitism are continuing to amplify them. Their interests, it seems, are aligned with the Conservative government’s own ambition to crack down on dissent against Israel’s campaign of ethnic cleansing and starvation in Gaza.

From the very beginning, there has been a concerted effort by government ministers, echoed by much of the media commentariat, to create a moral panic around the cease-fire protests. Suella Braverman, who until November served as home secretary, repeatedly smeared the demonstrations as “hate marches.” (Braverman was eventually sacked after accusing the police of bias for not banning the protests altogether—a move that was widely understood as an opening gambit in her own bid for leadership of the Conservative party should Labour take power later this year, as it is expected to do.)

Braverman’s replacement, James Cleverly, continued where she left off and suggested that the protesters evinced “real evil intent.” Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently warned police, in reference to pro-cease-fire demonstrations, that the UK is descending into “mob rule.” In a national address at the start of March, Sunak further decried a “shocking increase in extremist disruption and criminality” since October 7.

And yet, if you ask any of the hundreds of thousands of people who have actually attended the protests, they’ll wonder what on earth these politicians are talking about. For one thing, the arrest rate at the demonstrations is lower than at a typical football match or the annual Glastonbury music festival.

Moreover, the crowds are probably the closest thing you will find to a representative cross section of British society: from toddlers to pensioners, and comprising virtually all ethnic, religious, and social backgrounds. That includes a substantial Jewish bloc, which some weeks has numbered more than 1,000 people—roughly tracking with Jews’ proportion in the British population as a whole.

So why the mass hysteria? There have certainly been isolated cases of protesters displaying offensive or racist placards within the marches. But the idea that these are typical of the protests as a whole—some of the largest in British history, peaking at more than half a million attendees in November—is ludicrous.

There has also been an attempt to vilify the rallies on the grounds that the popular chant “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” constitutes “a staple of antisemitic discourse,” as Braverman put it—or even a call for genocide. On the contrary, many marchers understand it as a straightforward call for the liberation of the Palestinian people from decades of Israeli occupation and apartheid—at a time when the International Court of Justice has deemed Israel’s actions in Gaza to be plausibly genocidal.

Beneath the headlines

Seeing such bombastic declarations splashed across the front pages of Britain’s leading newspapers, one may wonder how many Jewish people are actually being hounded out of the capital or the country. The truth is that it’s hard to know, because between them those articles quote a grand total of one Jewish person who, according to The Independent, is considering packing their bags in the coming months.

The source of the Telegraph’s “no-go zone” headline is the British government’s counter-extremism czar, Robin Simcox, who offers nothing to substantiate the claim. And while Braverman used the same phrase in the newspaper earlier in the week, she, too, didn’t back it with any evidence. A similar headline in Sky News quotes Jeremy Hunt, another Conservative MP and the current chancellor of the exchequer, whose evidence amounts to having “had emails from people.”

The Evening Standard offers us slightly more to go on, citing the results of a November survey by the Campaign Against Antisemitism showing that nearly half of the Jewish population nationwide has “considered leaving the UK” due to antisemitism since October 7. The article also refers to a new report by the Community Security Trust that documented over 4,000 antisemitic incidents across the UK in 2023—the most in one year since the organization began collecting data, and an 81 percent jump on the previous record in 2021.

Such a significant spike is clearly cause for alarm for Britain’s small Jewish community, which comprises only around 0.5 percent of the total population. But these very real concerns are being cynically exploited by anti-Palestinian actors—both in the government and within the Jewish community itself.

First, it is important to understand a little more about the groups whose data is being cited. Despite its innocuous-sounding name, the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) is a decidedly right-wing organization, as any review of the group’s posts on X (formerly Twitter), or its platforming of prominent anti-Muslim racists—will easily affirm.