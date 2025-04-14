World / The Deadly Seriousness Behind Trump and Bukele’s “Joke” The Trump administration is learning dangerous lessons from El Salvador’s president, but there’s also much that the US left can learn from Salvadoran antifascists.

US President Donald Trump meets with President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador in the Oval Office of the White House on April 14, 2025, in Washington, DC.

(Win McNamee / Getty Images)

The most revealing part of the historic meeting between President Donald Trump and El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele came in the form of a joke:

Bukele: Sometimes they say that we imprisoned thousands, I like to say that we actually liberated millions.…

President Trump: Who gave him that line? Do you think I can use that?

[Laughter]

Bukele: To liberate 350 million you have to imprison some.

Beneath Trump and Bukele’s levity, there’s a deadly seriousness. As a San Francisco–born Salvadoran journalist, author, and student of technofascism, I’ve written about electronic surveillance, war, MS-13, immigration, national security, and the conflation of these issues, and I see great danger ahead.

Trump and Bukele’s joke and the goal for the White House meeting—“working closely together to eradicate terrorist organizations, and build a future of Prosperity”—contain familiar codes harkening back to the repressive statecraft of the Cold War.

Bukele’s quip reveals not what El Salvador has learned from the United States but what the United States has learned and will continue to learn from El Salvador. Looming above the meeting is possibility that Trump will expand El Salvador’s traditional role as a laboratory for US and global repression. Even the most thoughtful critics of US empire sometimes fall into the age-old error of framing statements like Bukele’s carceral deal-making tweets (i.e., “We have offered the United States of America the opportunity to outsource part of its prison system”) as being primarily about gangs and immigrants when it’s actually about a far larger group: all of us.

At the same time, the activist in me who survived persecution by and helped defeat US-backed death squads also senses an opportunity. Just as El Salvador’s fascist history provides a model for neofascist domination in Argentina, Ecuador, the United States, and other countries, so does El Salvador’s history in fighting—and defeating—fascists provide us with valuable lessons. What can Salvadoran leftists teach us about the tech-media-enabled fascist creep and the resistance we need to defeat the far right in El Salvador and the United States?

Trump’s Truth Social post stated, “President Bukele has graciously accepted into his Nation’s custody some of the most violent alien enemies of the World and, in particular, the United States.” The implications of these deceptive statements have immediate consequences for immigrants like Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a legal resident mistakenly deported to El Salvador and currently imprisoned in Bukele’s infamous Terrorism Confinement Centre (CECOT), one of the many prisons in a country where almost 2 percent of the population is incarcerated. (Bukele said during his meeting with Turmp that he had no intention of returning Abrego Garcia to the United States.)

Trump’s statements provide a textbook example of the deadly amnesia that fascism demands for its survival, which I described in my book Unforgetting. Until recently, Bukele, the self-described “world’s coolest dictator,” was a global pariah. He was condemned by governments around the world, including by the Biden and Trump State Departments for violations detailed in the 2022 State Department report on El Salvador’s human rights record, which listed such abuses as:

unlawful or arbitrary killings, forced disappearances; torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by security forces; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; arbitrary arrest and detention; serious problems with the independence of the judiciary; arbitrary or unlawful interference with privacy; serious restrictions on free expression and media, including censorship and threats to enforce criminal laws to limit expression; serious government corruption; lack of investigation and accountability for gender-based violence; significant barriers to accessing sexual and reproductive health services; and crimes involving violence against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex individuals.

Understanding how Bukele’s human rights violations are being erased in order to transform him from persona non grata criticized by Trump to a hemispheric hero hailed by Trump and neofascists the world over holds important lessons in what Salvadoran and Latin American leftists call memoria historica, or the deploying of historical memory in the present to define the future.

For decades, El Salvador has served as a laboratory for students of war, state violence, and other repression, including those in the Pentagon, urban police forces, and the prison-industrial complexes throughout the United States. The mediafied mass incarceration of the CECOT and other policies were concocted on the intellectual foundation laid by national security operatives like the late Max Manwaring, a former US Army colonel and professor of military strategy at the US Army War College. During the Salvadoran civil war of the 1980s and early ’90s that killed almost 80,000 people, the Pentagon sent Manwaring to study insurgent and counterinsurgent warfare strategies, which he documented in books like his A Strategic View of Insurgencies: Insights from El Salvador.