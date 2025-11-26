World / The Security Council’s Resolution on Gaza Makes Trump Its New Overlord The resolution is not only a possible violation of UN rules, it also makes the administration directly responsible for Palestinian oppression.

US Army personnel, IDF personnel, and other international officials monitor screens displaying maps and imagery of the Gaza Strip inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center in Kiryat Gat, Israel. (Amir Levy / Getty Images)

The United Nations Security Council resolution passed on November 17 may be in complete violation of the UN’s own rules. And it may do as much damage to the Palestinian struggle for justice and freedom as the Oslo accords did more than 30 years ago.

The resolution is extraordinarily powerful—and profoundly dangerous. It puts the United Nations on record denying the Palestinian right of self-determination, while doing nothing to stop the Israeli assault, imposed famine, and ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip. (The daily killing of Palestinians continues, with an average of two children killed every day since the ceasefire, according to UNICEF.) It also said not a word about accountability for Israel’s crimes, or about the urgency of stopping arms transfers to Israel—arms that come overwhelmingly from the United States.

And the resolution is dangerous in a bunch of other ways, too. The near-unanimous vote did not just provide a thick layer of blue-washed UN credibility to the US plan to take over colonization of Gaza, and give a UN imprimatur to Trump’s entire 20-point “peace” plan. It did not just authorize a US-commanded international “stabilization” force (not a UN protection force) to occupy Gaza potentially in perpetuity. It did not just approve a Trump- and Tony Blair–run entity to control all aspects of life—and death—in Gaza, including reconstruction (if any), humanitarian aid (if any), funding (if any), and entry and exit from the Gaza Strip. Nor did its passage merely violate key tenets of international law, treaties, and UN resolutions, including the Genocide Convention, the Geneva Conventions, and recent decisions of the International Court of Justice. Or set in motion the possibility of everything the Trump administration has announced as its goals, designed to turn Gaza’s devastation into a Trump-profiting “Riviera on the Mediterranean,” with or without its people.

It did all of this in a text that leaves out the key components required for Security Council approval of the most serious act the UN Charter allows it to take: the use of armed force. That authorization can be claimed only under Chapter VII of the Charter: “Action with Respect to Threats to the Peace, Breaches of the Peace, and Acts of Aggression.” Security Council Resolution 2803 never invokes Chapter VII; indeed, it never mentions it. It says and does nothing that might provide UN or any other kind of oversight of the unlimited power it handed to Trump to create an institution to govern Gaza (the “Peace Board”) and to establish and deploy a military occupation corps (International Stabilization Force) in “close consultation and cooperation” with Israel and Egypt—but not with any Palestinians.

The result is a terrible arrangement for Palestinians and a staggeringly dangerous precedent for the rest of the world. Disregarding long-standing UN rules of operation, there was no public or even private debate or careful drafting of proposals designed to reflect the requirements of the UN Charter. Instead, in just a few days, the Security Council turned its most formidable power—the right to create, deploy, and use military force—over to the president of one country, which happens to be an enabling partner in the assault underway. Trump is now empowered by the United Nations to make all decisions regarding the lives and deaths of an occupied people who have faced more than two years of genocide. He holds the UN-granted authority to decide whether, how, when, and toward what end the ravaged Gaza Strip might begin to be reconstructed.

Something like this has happened before. In 1991, the United States relied on bribes, threats, and punishments to coerce Security Council members to support resolutions authorizing a coalition of states to use military force against Iraq’s military occupation of neighboring Kuwait. But even then, Resolution 678, which called for the use of force against Iraq, specifically referenced Chapter VII. And while it was understood that the UN-authorized “coalition” would be under US control, it was not based on a preexisting personal plan created by then-President George H.W. Bush and designed to enrich him and his family.

It took months for US diplomats to orchestrate the arrangements that enabled the Security Council vote authorizing a US war against Iraq. Economic perks were offered to Colombia, Ethiopia, and Zaire, along with military aid to Ethiopia and Colombia; there were diplomatic upgrades and access to World Bank loans for China. Yemen’s “no” vote led to an immediate cutoff of all US economic assistance to the impoverished nation. Soviet support was crucial—and since the collapse of the Soviet Union was less than a month away, its vote was a given. The final vote was 12 in favor, two opposed (Cuba and Yemen), and one abstention (China). It was close enough that Washington could call it a near-unanimous vote. Bush senior went on to command a US war (with some international forces joining in) against Iraq with official authorization from the United Nations.

But even that horrific precedent followed months of public debate, drafting and redrafting by sets of diplomats and UN staff, relying on a set of earlier resolutions all explicitly taken under Chapter VII, demanding specific actions and imposing a variety of sanctions before they ever got to using force. This time, the lack of adherence to the UN Charter’s requirements and even the lack of diplomatic language indicates clearly that the text was drafted by Trump’s team, with little or no input from anyone else. It takes language directly from Trump’s own 20-point plan issued unilaterally months before. (The Gaza proposal also contains linguistic parallels to another infamous text; anyone over 45 will likely hear echoes of the “Coalition Provisional Authority” imposed by George W. Bush on Iraq in 2003 in the newly authorized “International Transitional Authority” set to govern Gaza under Trump’s control.)