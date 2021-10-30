Subscribe to The Nation Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month! Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Mohammed El-Kurd is a Palestinian poet, writer, and activist who grew up in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. When he was 11 years old, settlers carrying rifles and backpacks, and supported by the Israeli army, took over half his house.

This spring, El-Kurd returned to Palestine from the United States, where he had been studying for his MFA, to fight a renewed push to expel his family and neighbors from their homes. In the process, he helped spark what has come to be known as the Unity Intifada. He has since been named one of the 100 most influential people of 2021 by Time, and The Nation recently tapped him as our inaugural Palestine correspondent. In October, he published a book of poetry, Rifqa.

—Noura Erakat

NE: You grew up in a home besieged by settlers. Can you tell us about that experience?

MEK: It’s not unique that our house was taken over by settlers. What was unique is that our house became this kind of media hub to which many journalists, many activists, many people came. And in a lot of ways, we were constantly on display. Coming home from school every day, I had to speak to a group of internationals and tell them about what’s happening. And I was like 11, 12, 13, 14. This, in a lot of ways, functioned as a media training for me. It also highlighted this idea that what we talk about is not a metaphor. When we talk about this regime, which demolishes homes or takes over homes, these settlers who commit colonial violence, it’s not in our distant memory—it is in our backyards.

And it’s not just me—it’s thousands of Palestinians who grow up in similar circumstances, but each case has its own nuance that isolates you from relating to other Palestinians. So, in our case, we had settlers living in half our home, which gave us sympathy and solidarity from people but also gave us many critiques from people, like “How do you accept this upon yourself?” As if we had a choice in it. And it’s a big battle to live in as a child, not just the physical force and violence of the policeman or the settlers with rifles, but also the violence of living with the misinterpretations of others. The reality you encounter is constantly denied by others. As a child, you’re forced to reckon with these definitions that people have of you. And that really messes with you.

NE: Can you tell us about your book of poetry, Rifqa?

MEK: The book is basically an homage to my grandmother, Rifqa. To me, she represented this matriarch who said the truth, no matter who was on the opposite end. And this kind of disregard of the power imbalance inspired me to strive to be fearless.

NE: I can’t help but see in you a legacy of our greatest writers, Mahmoud Darwish and Ghassan Kanafani, who were very politically active while producing fiction and creating.

MEK: Thank you so much—it’s really humbling to hear it. These writers were particularly formative for me. They taught me what it means to utilize language in a powerful way, what it means to rearticulate things and go against official state language, even call out state language as propaganda, and then offer the public this reinterpretation, this way you see things as a person on the ground.

And I hope there is a resurgence of this kind of Palestinian tradition in which authors and writers are engaged politically, because we know we possess a freedom that our political leaders do not have. We are not chained to these institutions that keep us hostage to the wishes of the international community, to the ethnocentric standard of Western civility. We can actually kick our feet up on the table and say, “This is what I believe.” And that is powerful to people who are watching.

NE: You have said that every media outlet should have a Palestine correspondent. Why?

MEK: I think we are constantly in the center of American decision-making, of American conversation, as a topic—but as a people who have political or narrative agency, we are absent. So it is only right to center Palestinian voices, perspectives, visions, in the narrative-shaping machine that is the media. I am not asking journalists to be biased toward Palestinians. On the contrary, I am asking media to be objective and actually show both sides, because it’s only right. I’m not asking for a favor.