Pope Leo XIV: A Less Reformist Version of Francis? All signs point to the newly elected pontiff’s continuing in much the same vein as his predecessor, but with a more moderate approach.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV addresses the crowd on the main balcony overlooking St Peter’s Square. (Francesco Sforza / Getty)

American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, born in Chicago in 1955, was elected pope this Thursday, on the second day of the conclave convened in Vatican City following the death of Pope Francis. Prevost has taken the pontifical name Leo XIV and is the first pope in history from the United States. Many consider him an heir of the late Jorge Bergoglio, though more conservative on issues such as sexual and gender diversity, and more traditional in style than the Argentine pope.

His choice of the name Leo—one of the most frequently used by popes throughout history—seems like a nod to the slow-moving nature of the Catholic Church, a counterbalance to the abrupt wave of reforms driven by Francis. The new pope’s more conventional approach was evident from his very first appearance on the balcony of St. Peter’s, where he reinstated the traditional papal mozzetta, a symbol of authority that Francis had pointedly refused to wear.

A member of the mendicant Order of Saint Augustine who studied mathematics and theology, Prevost was, until now, prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, the department responsible for preselecting bishops around the world. Francis entrusted him with this important responsibility in 2023, the same year he named him a cardinal. These two moves made it clear that Bergoglio considered him a leading candidate to succeed him, along with the Filipino Juan Antonio Tagle.

Unlike other papabile cardinals like the Italian Pietro Parolin, Prevost is not a man of the Curia—the Vatican bureaucracy that often showed hostility toward Francis. The new pope has spent most of his career in Peru, where he lived for over 30 years and holds citizenship. He arrived there as a missionary in 1985 and eventually became bishop of Chiclayo, a diocese he greeted in Spanish during his first speech as Leo XIV, when he did not say a word in English. Francis also appointed him president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, a region to which he remains closely connected.

Leo XIV’s missionary background suggests that social justice will be a priority of his papacy, as it was for Bergoglio. His name, while common among popes, is also likely a reference to Leo XIII (1878–1903), known for his encyclical Rerum Novarum (On New Realities), dedicated to the condition of the working class. Leo XIV is unlikely to be a disruptive pope like Francis, but he will continue to show concern for social justice. This is a break from Benedict XVI and John Paul II, who were more preoccupied with theology and the defense of ultraconservative sexual morality than with the church’s social doctrine.

Prevost also aligns with Francis in defending the rights of migrants, posting on X that “JD Vance is wrong. Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others.” It’s less clear whether he will be equally active regarding the climate crisis, one of the issues that received the most attention under Francis.

One of the key issues in this conclave was the global dimension of the Catholic Church. Francis was the first non-European pope in centuries and the first pope from the Americas in the church’s history. In recent weeks, three Italian cardinals were among the favorites to take Peter’s throne, a development that would have signaled a return to a church focused once again on Western Europe. To avoid this, Bergoglio built the most international College of Cardinals in history. Though American, Prevost has a clearly international profile, and in his first words as pontiff he made intentional reference to the “universality” of the church.

Francis brought a geopolitical shift to the Holy See. While his predecessors aligned Vatican foreign policy with Western capitals—especially John Paul II, a key Washington ally in the fight against communism—the Argentine pope leaned more toward the Global South. A clear example was the Vatican’s position on the Israeli genocide in Gaza: While most Western capitals remained silent or complicit in the extermination of the Palestinian people, Bergoglio harshly condemned the Israeli government’s crimes. This geopolitical realignment also included an agreement with China on the appointment of bishops, heavily criticized by conservative church factions and the US right wing.

Prevost’s position on this contentious agreement is not yet known. But, more generally, Leo XIV’s international profile and connection to Latin America suggest that he will continue Francis’s geopolitical direction. It is less likely, however, that will keep Francis’s traveling agenda; the late pope often visited more often distant and sparsely Catholic territories (e.g., Mongolia, South Sudan) than countries where the church holds more power. As a more customary kind of pope, Leo XIV will probably devote more attention to the countries that are central to the Catholic Church—including the United States, which supplies a great part of the Vatican’s funds.

A continuation is also expected when it comes to Francis’s major internal reforms: measures against sexual abuse and corruption, on one hand, and the democratization of the church, on the other. Francis was elected during a deep crisis caused by sex abuse and financial scandals, which Benedict XVI failed to stop. Bergoglio introduced strict rules to combat both problems, and it’s unlikely any pope would dare openly reverse them, but it remains uncertain how forcefully his successor will ensure that they are upheld. On the other hand, Prevost is known as a strong advocate of synodality—a model of church governance that gives greater participation to the grassroots faithful, which Francis supported.