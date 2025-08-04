World / The Palestinian Statehood Drive Is a Despicable Sham Western countries are rushing to recognize Palestine not to stop genocide but to solve a political problem. They’re offering colonial lies dressed up as liberation.

The other day, I saw a photo of a Palestinian man’s dead body, decomposed to the extent that all that was left was a spine and some ribs. The bones rested against Gaza’s broken earth, testimony to what international law becomes when applied to Palestinian flesh.

The response of the so-called “rules-based order” to this and other crimes Israel is committing against the people of Gaza has not been to cut off arms sales, end diplomatic ties, or support boycotts and sanctions. Instead, many of the world’s most powerful countries have coalesced around something else entirely: recognizing Palestinian statehood.

Even that comes with caveats. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced last week that Canada will recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations in September, but only if Palestinians agree to “demilitarization.” UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer promised British recognition unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire and “long-term peace.” Emmanuel Macron spoke of France’s historic commitment to justice while French companies quietly deliver millions in military components for Israel’s “defense”.

How gracious of our butchers to offer scraps while sharpening their knives.

These announcements arrive precisely as the bodies pile higher, as the famine reaches a point of no return, as international law becomes a funeral shroud draped over Palestinian corpses. And they speak not to any genuine desire to help Palestine, or end genocide, but rather to a need to solve a political problem.

Western governments face unprecedented domestic opposition to their support for Israeli apartheid. University campuses revolted. Trade unions withdraw pension funds. Citizens demand arms embargoes. The carefully constructed narrative of Israeli victimhood crumbles under the weight of livestreamed genocide. So Canada, France, Britain, and others offer Palestinians the same poisoned chalice they have offered for decades: recognition without sovereignty, statehood without power, liberation without freedom. They offer us their idea of liberation while making sure we are never really free, because a free Palestinian, in their mind, is a dangerous one.

Think about the demand for Palestinian “demilitarization.” A people under seventy-seven years of occupation must promise to remain defenseless as the price of recognition. The Palestinian Authority must hold elections in 2026 while Israeli forces prevent movement between cities. We must commit to democracy while living under military rule that has displaced 40,000 Palestinians from Jenin and Tulkarem since January alone, and that has, at the very least, murdered 60,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

Starmer will recognize Palestine only if Israel stops killing Palestinians publicly. If Israel kills us quietly, out of the world’s view, then Palestine gets nothing. This is the “long-term peace” these speak of (“peace,” when discussed be colonizers, is just another word for submission). The British government has made Palestinian statehood contingent on Israeli behavior, as if our right to exist depends on our oppressor’s willingness to be more discreet about our elimination.

The Oslo Accords promised Palestinian statehood through negotiation. Instead, they delivered thirty years of expanding settlements, deepening apartheid, and the systematic erasure of Palestine. Oslo was signed by men who did not represent the Palestinian people and sealed with the blood of Yasser Arafat, assassinated by the very forces that continue to rule Israel. The agreement taught Israel that it did not need to defeat the Palestinian struggle; it only needed to delay it long enough for the world to forget that Palestinians were ever free.

This is the colonial playbook perfected across centuries. The United States promised Native American tribes sovereignty while forcing them onto reservations, stripping their children of language and culture, and violating every treaty signed. South Africa offered Bantustans to Black South Africans, calling fragmented, impoverished territories homelands while maintaining white supremacist control over the economy and military. France promised Algeria autonomy while extracting its resources and maintaining colonial domination. The colonizer’s promise is always a lie wrapped in the language of liberation.