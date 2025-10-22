A House of Dynamite “A House of Dynamite” Confronting the new nuclear era.

Movies have long played a significant role in shaping our understanding of the perils of nuclear war. As a teenager, I was stupefied by On the Beach (1959), the cinematic portrayal of Nevil Shute’s 1957 novel about the extermination of human life in Australia as a lethal radioactive cloud drifts from the Northern Hemisphere (where it was generated by a cataclysmic nuclear war) to the South Pacific. Next came Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove (1964), still the most powerful dramatization of nuclear war’s utter madness. The Day After, a made-for-TV film from 1983, provided gruesome images of a nuclear war’s deadly consequences for members of a small Kansas community.

These, and other memorable films—most recently, Oppenheimer—helped us fathom the unthinkable: the annihilation of most, if not all, human beings in a global inferno. They also sparked widespread public debate about the morality and rationality of nuclear war planning and helped boost anti-nuclear organizations like the Committee for a Sane Nuclear Policy and the Nuclear Freeze Campaign (now combined in Peace Action).

Now comes A House of Dynamite, arriving on Netflix on October 25. Directed by Kathryn Bigelow—the first woman to receive an Academy Award as Best Director (for The Hurt Locker of 2008)—the Netflix film begins with the radar detection of a nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) headed toward the continental US. It goes on to depict the horrified reactions of US officials as they are informed of the missile’s deadly trajectory and come to realize that they, and all of their loved ones, could be radioactive ash before the day is over.

The timing of the Bigelow film’s release appears significant. Those earlier movies were produced during the Cold War era, when fears of a nuclear catastrophe were already embedded in the public psyche. A House of Dynamite is appearing at a time of growing nuclear tensions between the major powers—as exemplified by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s repeated threats to employ nuclear munitions in response to deeper Western involvement in the Russian-Ukraine war—but also one of diminished public consciousness over the risk of nuclear annihilation. The question thus arises: Will A House of Dynamite have the same consciousness-raising effects as those earlier films?

Armageddon in Real Time

What distinguishes A House of Dynamite from previous films on nuclear war is that it depicts the onset of catastrophe in “real time,” as experienced by those most directly involved.

As the movie begins, we watch as US military personnel at Fort Greely, Alaska—an isolated Army installation located 100 miles southeast of Fairbanks—detect an ICBM en route to the United States from an unidentified launch site off the coast of North Korea. In the next heart-thumping minutes, a Greely team launches two Ground-Based Interceptors (GBIs) at the incoming ICBM—an inherently difficult move that ends in failure, leaving the US defenseless against the rapidly approaching missile. (As noted by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, the GBIs housed at Fort Greely are thought to possess a 56 percent likelihood of destroying an inbound nuclear missile, and only under controlled conditions.)

In the film’s succeeding segments, military and civilian officials at assorted command posts—the White House Situation Room, the FEMA headquarters, the Global Operations Center of the US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska—attempt to identify the party responsible for the ICBM attack and decide on an appropriate response. Much of the movie’s final moments focus on the moral/strategic dilemma of whether to delay initiating a nuclear countermove until more is known about the attacker’s identity or to immediately launch America’s own ICBMs against nuclear bases in China, Russia, and North Korea—hoping, thereby, to prevent further attacks on the US, but inevitably triggering nuclear retaliation by undamaged enemy second-strike forces.

Although little information is provided on the political backdrop to these developments, we learn that tensions between the US and China, Russia, and North Korea have been rising and that US forces are on constant alert for potential enemy provocations. We also get a realistic glimpse of the new instruments of war, including those ground-based interceptors, advanced radars, and the B-2 stealth bomber. Together, these images suggest that we have entered a new, more perilous epoch. Indeed, for me, the most powerful words delivered by the movie appear in a short preamble that goes something like this: “After the Cold War, the global powers worked to decrease reliance on nuclear weapons. That era is now over.”

The New Nuclear Era