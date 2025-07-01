World / “Do You Want to Throw Israelis Into the Sea?” A guide to fielding even the most ridiculous anti-Palestinian smears. How to Answer the Stupidest Questions About Palestinians A guide to fielding even the most ridiculous anti-Palestinian smears.

Mohammed El-Kurd on Democracy Now! (YouTube)

In 1973, a British parliamentarian named Christopher Mayhew promised a £5,000 reward to anyone able to prove that Egypt’s second president, Gamal Abdel Nasser, had indeed declared his intent to “drive the Jews into the sea.” Mayhew then expanded his criteria to include any documentation of genocidal statements made by a responsible Arab leader. Whatever quotations he received he deemed inauthentic. It was not long before one claimant, a 22-year-old Jewish student, sued Mayhew and their dispute went to the High Court. The case was dropped after the student’s lawyer admitted that the statement his client provided, a quote from the first secretary general of the Arab League, “was not genocidal.”

Mayhew called the trope “apocryphal.” Still, apocryphal as it may be, I am often asked if I want to throw Israelis into the sea. This question has persisted for decades, leveled as an accusation against Palestinians and allies of our cause. Almost every time, anywhere I take the stage, it is an expected though unwanted guest. Whether I am singing my usual nagging refrain about Zionism or talking about the “creative process” (i.e., stimulants and sedatives), someone will spring from their seat, tripping over themself to ask that million-dollar question. More accurately, I am asked why I want to throw Israelis into the sea, not if. That I possess such genocidal intent is already assumed. It is an attempt to implicate me in the inquisitor’s worldview. A worldview where I am a savage, pathologically murderous Arab.

“Israelis” and “Jews” are usually used interchangeably by those posing the question and understood, irrefutably, as interchangeable. The responsibility to then make a pristine distinction between the two falls on me. The burden of pedagogy. But none of those words—“if,” “why,” “Israelis,” “Jews”— interest me the most. It is the word “want” that is most telling. Wanting is neither policy nor procedure, neither present nor material. Wanting is hoping, longing. Colonial logic says that if I were to have that mere desire within my heart; if I am fantasizing about cartoonish revenges, that alone negates my claim to justice. Thus, any testimony of the injustices I have witnessed and endured is unreliable. The brutality of colonialism, the very brutality that is institutionalized and legalized, can then be excused or even warranted, if I were to want such a turn of events. Such desires, according to mind-reading critics, linger deep within our psyche and should discredit the Palestinian. Our yearnings impugn our plight. The trouble here is not that our enemies employ this illicit tactic (that is what enemies do) but that we submit to it. We attempt to refute defamation instead of repudiating it. We placate this fallacious logic instead of saying: Even if—even if!—my dreams were your worst nightmares, who are you to rob me of my sleep?

To simply imagine Palestine without settlers, to simply imagine a sky without drones—that, in the Zionist imagination, is genocidal. If you stick with the “want” of the charge, the notion that Palestinians want to kill all Jews, you find that Zionism is at war with our future. It is at war with our ability to articulate, even if only through poems and protest chants, a future in which Zionism does not reign. For in the past 100 years, Zionism has situated us in a condition of constant dispossession and premature death; our Nakba remains and renews. We are besieged in an inescapable, eternal present tense.

But in his dreams, the Palestinian who lives landlocked near the sea, unable to swim in it due to checkpoints, who has spent years tormented by its salty humidity visiting his kitchen in the summer, tormented by old photographs of his grandparents’ house that still stands on the shore, that Palestinian swims in the Mediterranean, declaring, “This sea is mine.” In her dreams, the Palestinian walks from Bethlehem to Jerusalem uninterrupted, picking prickly pears on her way, humming, “This sea air is mine.” In my dreams, I return to Palestine of the future. I return to “what was mine: my yesterday. / What will be mine: the distant tomorrow.” There are no sirens, no settlers, no strip searches under the streetlights, and I do not stop to wonder why. That, in the Zionist imagination, is genocide.

The irony of such colonial projections is not lost on me. Not only because it is the Israelis who are in fact committing a televised genocide but also because, out of the countless genocidal remarks made by Israeli officials in recent months, plenty have invoked the sea. Recently, Netanyahu reportedly advocated for using the temporary “pier” built by the Pentagon on the shore of Gaza to forcibly transfer Palestinians to other countries. Weeks before that, the Israeli minister for the advancement of the status of women said to a nodding TV anchor, “I don’t care about Gaza, I literally don’t care. For all I care, they can go out and just swim in the sea. I want to see dead bodies of terrorists around Gaza. That’s what I want to see.” In 1992, Yitzhak Rabin, the West’s beloved “Soldier of Peace,” said, “I would like Gaza to sink into the sea.” I could flood the next few pages with similar quotes.

One instinct might be to argue that every accusation is a confession. Another is to neatly show that the colonizer and colonized are governed by two sets of rules—what would the diplomatic response be if, say, Mahmoud Abbas said those words? What would happen to a Palestinian’s career and reputation should they sing the same tune? What free speech? But pointing out double standards is not a sustainable, long-term political program. And do their words matter when their policies speak for themselves?

I do not rank Zionist rhetoric high up on my list of priorities. I do not have an interest in restricting the psychic allowance of the Israeli public. Whatever helps them sleep at night. That our enemies serenade their children with myths to help them survive their neighboring nightmare, us, is not my concern. I do not care if I am a “human animal” in Israeli folk tales, or if they dream about drowning me in the Mediterranean. My concern is that they have the power to actualize their fantasies, fables, and theology. They have the tools to transform them into a macabre reality, much like they have done in the besieged Gaza Strip. I only care about their dreams because they have taken them to the Knesset.

We are, after all, the villains in their stories, the fabric of their nightmares. For we exist in opposing universes: In ours, they have razed our homes and looted our towns, transformed us into populations of refugees and amputees. In theirs, we have acted senselessly, stabbing settlers and kidnapping soldiers. We have rained rockets on their prosperous, fenced-off colonies. The question of our motives is obsolete. Why their prosperous colonies are surrounded by poverty is a question I doubt they ever ask. The settler’s gaze ignores the ruins atop which the settler town is built. Always in the settler’s peripheral vision, rubble is both ubiquitous and unobtrusive, filtered out like our eyes do our noses.