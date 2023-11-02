November 2, 2023

Michael Bennett: “We Cannot in Good Conscience Fund the Bombing of Palestinian Civilians”

The NFL champion calls upon Joe Biden to demand a cease-fire in Gaza

Michael Bennett

Defensive end Michael Bennett of the Seattle Seahawks at the University of Phoenix Stadium on November 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Michael Bennett played in the National Football League for 11 seasons, was a pro bowler three times, and a Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks. He is also known for taking up a variety of social causes from malnutrition in impoverished communities to expanding STEM in underserved schools to police violence. He also made serious waves in 2017 when publicly turning down an NFL-sponsored trip to Israel in solidarity with Palestinians living under a state of occupation. Here he returns to that subject and makes clear why he supports a cease-fire now.—Dave Zirin, sports editor

The ongoing conflict in Israel and Palestine is a deeply introspective challenge, one that forces us to grapple with profound philosophical and spiritual questions. As I bear witness to the tragic loss of innocent lives—both Israeli and Palestinian—it weighs heavily on my heart and soul, compelling me to stand in solidarity with those who suffer daily. In this conflict, I don’t just see Palestinians or Israelis; I see humans, and for that reason it’s crucial for the United States to demand a cease-fire for Israel and prevent the further loss of innocent children.

We cannot in good conscience fund the bombing of Palestinian civilians, including children, for they are all people, all humans. When we watch the news and see children suffering, we should feel the anguish of a father, the sorrow of a mother, the pain of a brother, a sister, an uncle losing a niece. We must find empathy for the suffering of those who have lost their lives and livelihoods. Because I don’t want to see any more loss of life, I call upon President Joe Biden to demand a cease-fire and ensure that American tax dollars are not used for weapons, or the ongoing occupation of Palestine—especially since there are urgent needs at home, like properly funding Black schools and infrastructure.

I stand with people across the globe who demand that we acknowledge the rights of the Palestinian people to exist on their land and live their lives in peace. This is not about taking sides; it’s about upholding morality, civility, and humanity. I have always stood against anti-Semitism and this statement is not anti-Semitic; it’s anti-death, and it speaks to a moral issue that we must address. Innocence should never be sacrificed. A policy that leads to bombing hospitals will not create safety in the world; we must choose humanity.

In the face of this ongoing conflict, we must ask ourselves, what is the definition of humanity? My condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones, and I believe that we must seek a path that ensures the dignity and rights of all, regardless of their background. This is not about taking sides; it’s about choosing a path that respects the sanctity of life.

Michael Bennett

Michael Bennett is a three-time Pro Bowler, Pro Bowl MVP, Super Bowl Champion, two-time NFC Champion, cofounder with Pele Bennett of the Bennett Foundation, and coauthor of Things That Make White People Uncomfortable.

More from The Nation

John Hagee

American Evangelicals Await the Final Battle in Gaza American Evangelicals Await the Final Battle in Gaza

For some believers, the news from the Middle East is a prelude to Armageddon and Rapture.

Chris Lehmann

Is Humanitarian Aid Reaching the War Zone?

Is Humanitarian Aid Reaching the War Zone? Is Humanitarian Aid Reaching the War Zone?

The clock is ticking and civilians are dying.

OppArt / Emanuele Del Rosso

The Venetian resort in Las Vegas

Why Israel Slept Why Israel Slept

The long catalogue of intelligence failures that allowed Hamas to stage its brutal surprise attack on October 7 begins at The Venetian, Sheldon Adelson’s Las Vegas resort.

James Bamford

Arundhati Roy attends a protest against the raids of homes of journalists and writers belonging a news portal in New Delhi, India, on October 04, 2023.

How “The New York Times” Enabled the Worst Assault on Indian Press Freedom in Decades How “The New York Times” Enabled the Worst Assault on Indian Press Freedom in Decades

World / November 2, 2023 Michael Bennett: “We Cannot in Good Conscience Fund the Bombing of Palestinian Civilians” By publishing a flimsy, Red-baiting scare story, the paper al…

Raj Patel and Walden Bello

A mural depicting Roberto Mancini and Mohammed bin Salman painted by aleXsandro Palombo outside the San Siro Stadium at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, September 19, 2023, in Milan, Italy.

Saudi Arabia Hosting the World Cup Is a Win for Sportswashing Saudi Arabia Hosting the World Cup Is a Win for Sportswashing

Though not yet official, Saudi Arabia has all but muscled out the only other real contender.

Dave Zirin and Jules Boykoff

Xi Jinping and Gavin Newsom meeting China

Governor Newsom’s Visit to China Shows the Potential for a Sophisticated, Progressive Foreign Policy Governor Newsom’s Visit to China Shows the Potential for a Sophisticated, Progressive Foreign Policy

We need intelligent dialogue, not crude confrontation.

Jake Werner