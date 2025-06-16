World / Why We Must Keep Talking About Abortion Pills As part of a delegation to Brazil, I saw how our countries’ respective struggles to maintain and expand reproductive justice are really part of the same fight.

The author, Regina Mahone, left, and Rio de Janeiro-based journalist Nicole Froio. (Kisha Bari)

The reporting for this piece was supported by the International Women’s Media Foundation

Brasília, Brazil—We packed ourselves into a meeting room at the back of the Socialism and Freedom Party (known as PSOL) office in the National Congress building in Brasília on May 14. The bird-shaped capital of Brazil was developed in the 1950s as a modern, futuristic city, but inside the legislative building are standard government meeting spaces, with cubicle walls and drab, windowless halls.

We took our seats at the big conference table or on one of the folding chairs located along the sides. Lunch was served—an assortment of breads, including the staple pão de queijo; salads; fresh juice; and Brazilian carrot cake, which was fluffy (nothing like the traditional US version) and delicious.

Minutes later, Congresswoman Célia Xakriabá, wearing a feather headdress, joined the meeting via Zoom to welcome our delegation of US policymakers and journalists who had come together to learn about abortion and maternal health in Brazil and to share strategies for improving access to care in hostile governments. Xakriabá of the Xakriabá Indigenous people, from the Cerrado biome, is the federal deputy of the PSOL, and she opened the discussion by acknowledging the legislators in the delegation—all women of color—saying, in Portuguese, “It’s good to see young women here, because we know they are the ones to innovate politics.” The congresswoman invited the delegates to return to Brazil for COP30 in November, where her commission will discuss reproductive rights, gender-based violence, and environmental racism: “There’s no climate justice without women.”

Xakriabá wasted no time before explaining how these issues overlap in Brazil. Even before the conservative members of Brazil’s legislature approved a “Poison Package” that would weaken the country’s already loose regulation of pesticide use, human rights groups had warned about the mounting health risks in agricultural areas. Whole regions can be contaminated by “pesticide drift”—when wind blows pesticides beyond the intended fields—affecting farming communities, rural schools, and Indigenous and Afro-Brazilian settlements.

Pesticide contamination can have devastating consequences for children and pregnant people. One 2024 study found that in the major agribusiness cities in Mato Grosso, which is one of the largest exporters of soybeans and cattle in the country, the risk of congenital anomalies was 20 percent higher than in non-farming regions, while the risk of fetal death was 30 percent higher. And tragically, the risk of dying before birth was 73 percent higher in parts of Rio Grande do Sul, where Dialogue Earth has reported that farmers have sued pesticide manufacturers and state and local governments to ban spraying pesticides by plane.

For a number of women in these communities, explained Xakriabá, they are seeking abortions “not because they chose. It’s because of the pesticide [contamination] rates.” She said that women and children become contaminated with mercury because of illegal mining and heavy metals, and “a lot of women don’t want to get pregnant because their children will be born with disease or malformations.”

Sexual violence is also rampant. Congresswoman Erika Kokay of the Workers Party, who was seated at the table and spoke to the delegation after Xakriabá, noted that there is a rape every six minutes in Brazil. More than 60 percent of those cases, nationally, involve children 13 years old or younger. Keka Bagno, the coordinator of the Human Rights Commission in the Legislative Chamber of the Federal District, who sat alongside Kokay at the front of the room, pointed out that trans people are among those being killed by this violence.

In Brazil, patients are permitted legal abortions only after qualifying for one of the three exceptions—the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest, the pregnant person’s life is at risk, or the fetus has been diagnosed with anencephaly (a fatal birth defect)—but then they also have to access that care at a public hospital. Qualifying abortions are covered under the country’s universal health care program, the Unified Health System. However, public facilities that offer abortion care (60 percent of all hospitals, according to Dr. Andréia Regina Aráujo, who spoke to the delegation at the Hospital Materno Infantil de Brasília) tend to be in densely populated areas that are often difficult for people in rural communities to reach.

There is a case before the Brazilian Supreme Court that could decriminalize abortion during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, but the court has postponed debating the issue, with no new date set. And although leftist leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva assumed the presidency after defeating the far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in 2022, conservatives in the federal legislature are pushing a bill that would treat abortion after 22 weeks as a homicide.

“Our reality must be changed,” Kokay said, speaking in Portuguese. Not only is the status quo under threat, she explained, but conservative lawmakers “want to go back.” They have presented many proposals, she said, including personhood legislation to define life as beginning at conception, “which would criminalize any interruption of pregnancy.” They are also trying to take away emergency contraception. “Every day it’s something else,” she said. “We fight every day not to go backward.”

Erika Kokay, a congresswoman for the Workers’ Party. (Kisha Bari)

The lack of access to legal abortion care pushes Brazilians to seek abortions through illegal means, with many obtaining Cytotec, or misoprostol, from drug traffickers. As even the World Health Organization has noted, the pills are safe to use when terminating a pregnancy, but when patients buy the pills on the black market and, as local providers explained to the delegation, do not receive enough of them to complete the process—the misoprostol-only regimen can require up to 12 pills, four at a time in three doses—complications may arise, contributing to the country’s maternal health crisis.

Brazil’s high maternal mortality rate has declined in recent years, in large part due to improvements in prenatal and obstetric care. In 2011, the United Nations’ Committee on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) condemned Brazil for its treatment of Alyne da Silva Pimentel. The 28-year-old Afro-Brazilian died in 2002 after being sent home without receiving care for pregnancy complications that could have saved her life. CEDAW made several recommendations to Brazil to improve the quality of reproductive health care and reduce preventable deaths, such as through the creation of maternal mortality committees. And the country has made strides since Pimentel’s death, but the maternal mortality rate for Afro-Brazilians remains more than double the rates of white women.