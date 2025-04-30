Politics / The Coming Crisis in Kashmir In the aftermath of an attack that claimed the lives of 26 Indian civilians, Kashmiri locals are afraid of what comes next.

Indian soldiers during a search operation around Baisaran meadow in the aftermath of an attack in Pahalgam, 2025

(Tauseef Mustafa / AFP)

Pahalgam, Kashmir—Last week, Adil Hussain Shah, a 27-year-old horse operator, was taking a group of tourists to the Baisaran meadow, a scenic destination just outside the Kashmiri resort town of Pahalgam. The area is accessible only by horseback, and its views of the Himalayas and the ring of pine forests that surrounds the lush meadow is a favorite among visitors to the southern valley of Kashmir; it has been described as a “mini-Switzerland” by locals. On a normal day, families sprawl across the meadow, taking part in picnics and horseback riding and snapping photos of the mountains and greenery. Yet this idyllic scene became the site of the deadliest attack on Indian civilians in more than two decades—26 people died, Shah among them.

On the afternoon of April 22, armed militants emerged from the forests surrounding the meadow and trained their guns on the tourists. But before they began firing into the crowd, according to eyewitnesses, the militants questioned a number of men about their religion and asked them to recite verses from the Quran. If the answers didn’t establish that they were Muslim, they were shot at point-blank range. (By all accounts, women and children were not targeted.)

Since the meadow is not accessible by car, it took government forces more than an hour to reach the site of the attack. Local guides and horse operators were, as a result, the first responders, carrying the wounded on their backs or on horses to the nearest hospital in Pahalgam. At least 17 people were reported injured in the chaos.

Shah was among those who scrambled to help. “He was trying to carry a wounded man to safety,” said an eyewitness. “He kept shouting for help, asking others to stay low.”

“He left home that morning like always. When we heard [of the attack], we tried calling him—he didn’t answer,” Shah’s father, Syed Haider Shah, told me.

In his final moments, Shah intervened as the militants were about to shoot a group of tourists. A local who performed Shah’s final rites said, “He was shot three times—once in the neck, once in the shoulder, and once in the chest. He died trying to save lives.”

On social media, a number of videos detailed the scale of the carnage. A serene scene of children playing in the meadow is suddenly shattered by gunfire. In one clip, a man, smiling as he records his zip line ride with a selfie stick, remains unaware as chaos erupts below. In the background, people are seen running in all directions; a few fall to the ground, likely shot dead.

Rishi Bhat, the man who posted the video, was visiting the meadow with his wife and son. “We had reached Pahalgam that day and spent time sightseeing,” he told me from his home in Ahmedabad. As soon as Bhat had landed on the zip line, he and his family saw two men shot dead after being asked about their religion. “We ran together, terrified, and found a spot close to forests in the meadow where we could hide. There were already a few people sheltering there,” he said.

By the time the government forces arrived, the gunmen had already managed to escape. In the immediate aftermath, the Indian government blamed the attack on Pakistan-based militants, but it has otherwise provided scant details connecting the attack to Pakistan. The police have said that three of the shooters they’ve been able to identify belong to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a militant group that seeks to claim Kashmir for Pakistan. Pakistani officials have denied that the attackers belong to Lashkar-e-Taiba or any other group operating in the country.

In the week since the attack, a search operation for the militants has transformed into a brutal crackdown in Kashmir: Government forces have already detained hundreds of individuals for questioning and have demolished at least 10 residential houses—including a Pulwama home that reportedly belongs to the family of one of the accused militants. The explosives used to demolish the house damaged several other houses in the vicinity, including that of Ali Mohammad Thokar, who said, “We appeal to the government to do justice with us. And our houses are turned into ruins!”