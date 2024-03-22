World / The Echoes of Israeli Apartheid in Myanmar The parallels in conditions imposed on Palestinians and Rohingya reveal how elements of Israel’s genocidal project appear to have been taken up by Myanmar.

Demonstrators stage a rally to protest Myanmar’s oppression of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmars Rakhine state, in Gaza City on September 10, 2017. (Ali Jadallah / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

When reports began circulating of South Africa’s bid to bring Israel to the International Court of Justice, I thought back to a comment made by Israel’s ambassador to Myanmar four years earlier as senior political and military figures from Myanmar were making their way to The Hague. By that point, in late 2019, the human toll of the scorched-earth campaigns against the Rohingya in 2016 and 2017 was well-known: hundreds of villages turned to ash; three-quarters of a million Rohingya forced to flee the country, which at the time was the most concentrated outflow of refugees since Rwanda in 1994. UN investigators had already called the violence against Rohingya genocidal, so too did Gambia, which brought the case against Myanmar in 2019, setting the precedent that South Africa is now following with Israel. Above a news report detailing Aung San Suu Kyi’s decision to join Myanmar’s generals at the ICJ to contest Gambia’s charge, the Israeli ambassador, Ronen Gilor, tweeted his well-wishes: “Encouragement for a good decision and good luck!”

In 2019, the UN named Israel as one of several states that sent weapons to Myanmar during the genocide knowing that they “would be used in acts that violate international human rights law and international humanitarian law.” (Haaretz reported that sales continued even after the 2021 coup.) Israel, whose establishment in May 1948 came five months after Myanmar achieved independence, has long seen the Southeast Asian nation as a key ally: From the 1950s onward, Myanmar sent military personnel to Israel to “learn IDF methods,” as leaked diplomatic cables put it. Clear instances of atrocities committed by the Ne Win regime in Myanmar in the 1960s through to the 1980s did nothing to break Israel’s support: The same cables show that after Ne Win ordered a massacre of more than 100 students in Rangoon in July 1962, Israel’s ambassador reported that relations were “no less positive and friendly”; several years after Myanmar’s first pogrom of Rohingya in 1978, amid Ne Win’s warnings of a supposed “Muslim threat” in Myanmar, Mossad prepared an intelligence document for regime officials on the “Muslim underground in Southeast Asia [which operates under the] inspiration of Iran and Libya.”

The alliance should not be surprising: Both regimes have pursued, almost obsessively, the creation of an ethno-state, and both see extreme violence as a legitimate tool to advance this effort. But since the IDF began its bombardment of Gaza in October, I’ve thought about the ways in which Israel’s experiments in social engineering, colonization, and the systematic weakening of Palestinians appear to have diffused eastward. The parallels in the conditions imposed on Rohingya and Palestinians in the decades prior to the moment of violence that brought each to The Hague are striking, right down to the development of settler villages on confiscated land and the specifics of their apartheid systems of control. These measures were vital not only to enabling the genocidal violence underway in Gaza rnow and in Rakhine State in 2016 and ’17, but also in rallying the public to see those communities as necessary targets of mass killing.

In late September 2017, Myanmar’s ambassador to Israel attended a ceremony in the Gush Etzion settlement in the West Bank to mark the 50th anniversary of Israel’s settlement building project. He was among only a handful of foreign diplomats there. The same week, so-called “clearance operations” against Rohingya in the ambassador’s home country, launched in response to an attack by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, were forcing upwards of 15,000 refugees into Bangladesh each day. They fled from a region of Rakhine State where, decades earlier, the Myanmar regime had begun constructing a network of model villages whose goal of colonizing the Rohingya and altering the demographic makeup of the region bore close resemblance to Israel’s project in the West Bank after 1967—the same project the ambassador was in Gush Etzion celebrating.

The Myanmar military often built these villages using Rohingya forced labor on land confiscated from Rohingya, and it incentivized Buddhists to move there with offers of a monthly stipend, food rations, and more. Settlers included not only ethnic Rakhine from elsewhere in the state but also homeless or destitute people from Yangon and Mandalay, and criminals given early release from prisons hundreds of miles away on the condition that they relocated to the villages and stayed put for three years. The only requirement was that they were Buddhist. Just like Israel, the regime in Myanmar sought to establish “facts on the ground” in a region whose demographic composition challenged its drive for ethno-national purity.

A decade ago, I visited several of these villages, as they came to be known. (“Natala” is a local acronym of the then–Ministry for the Progress of Border Areas and National Races, the body that spearheaded the settlement project; Rohingya are not considered one of Myanmar’s “national races.”) They had little of the sophistication of the West Bank settler project, but they showed a similarly cynical approach to state-making. Many villages remained decrepit over the decades: clusters of listing bamboo and timber houses that had been patched and repatched. One village, built in the mid-2000s, was made up solely of former prisoners, some of whom had still had years left on their sentences when the resettlement offer came their way. One man, who moved up from a jail in central Rakhine State two years earlier, recalled his conversation with prison officials: “I was told that in Rakhine [State] there are so many Muslims so we want to balance that out by sending Buddhists here.”