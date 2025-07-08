No Ceasefire But Netanyahu Proposes Trump for Nobel Peace Prize A new Global South bloc, the Hague Group, will meet July 15 in Bogotá to address Israel’s escalating crimes under international law.

President Donald Trump meets with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office on April 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

When Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu illegally began bombing Iran on June 13, he not only succeeded in significantly reducing media coverage of Gaza and undermining Trump’s nuclear diplomacy, he derailed international efforts to address the underlying source of decades of regional instability: Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine. Israel’s attack on Iran caused the UN to postpone a conference on the issue, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, set to begin on June 17. Proponents hoped it would generate a new international coalition dedicated to establishing a Palestinian state.

Now that broader regional war appears to have been averted, the international community must unite to stop Israel from starving and massacring Gaza and finally address the Israeli occupation, the festering wound that has driven instability in the Middle East for decades.

Netanyahu knows how to manipulate Trump. During his visit to the White House on Monday, he presented Trump with a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, an award that Trump has long coveted. Trump has already been nominated by the government of Pakistan as well as a member of Congress. The meeting did not produce a significant announcement, although speculation had swirled that Trump might announce an expansion of the Abraham Accords, perhaps to include Syria, or a ceasefire in Gaza.

But we have been here before. Even if a ceasefire is implemented, we know that Netanyahu will return to bombing Gaza whenever he chooses. A Trump-Netanyahu ceasefire will only provide a temporary respite from the unspeakable horrors that Palestinians in Gaza have had to endure for almost two years, which follow nearly two decades of a crippling blockade. Netanyahu has no intention of ending the Israeli occupation, and Trump has signaled his complete commitment to Netanyahu.

The rest of the world must act. As of now, France and Saudi Arabia have not yet announced if their UN conference will occur; a rescheduled conference might coincide with the UN General Assembly meeting in September. Even if the conference convenes, it is unclear whether the countries involved would impose real consequences on Israel.

Another coalition of countries has emerged that is willing to take action. The Hague Group, a coalition from the Global South co-chaired by South Africa and Colombia, will meet in Bogota on July 15 and 16th for an emergency ministerial meeting on how to stop Israel’s escalating violations of international law, including the crime of genocide. Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, recorded a video urging countries to attend, saying “every government that believes in international law and the future of humanity should be there.”

I was involved with the preparations for the now postponed UN conference, and I will be attending the emergency meeting in Bogota, which I hope will help to galvanize a global movement to both stop Israel’s genocide and evade Washington’s efforts to shield Tel Aviv from accountability.

This is what I hope will come out of the emergency meeting in Bogota: Where political will is greatest, states should impose an arms embargo on Israel; restrict visas and freeze the assets of all senior government and military officials; impose trade and import restrictions; bar Israeli participation in international cultural events and competitions. These measures reflect similar consequences imposed upon Russia for its illegal invasion of Ukraine.

