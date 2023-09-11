World / Exclusive: With My Father, Salvador Allende, in His Final Hours An excerpt from 11 de Septiembre: Esa semana (11th of September: That Week)

Isabel Allende (left) with US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during her visit to Chile last month. (courtesy of Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial, S.A.)

As Chile commemorates the 50th anniversary of the US-backed military coup, the family of President Salvador Allende is also remembering him 50 years after his death on September 11, 1973. His daughter, Senator Isabel Allende, has published a short memoir—11 de Septiembre: Esa semana—about the week of the coup. In the excerpt below, she recounts her own experience on the harrowing day of September 11 when she made her way to La Moneda palace, where her father and his top aides were under siege, and reflects on the meaning of the coup and his death for her family, for Chile and for the world community.

In a conversation with Senator Allende in Santiago last week I asked her about the term of endearment she uses for her father in the book, “Chicho.” She said she did not know the origins of his nickname, only that that his family had called him “Chicho” since he was a child. In this exclusive excerpt from her memoir, Senator Allende recalls the final time she saw her father on September 11, 1973.

—Peter Kornbluh

11 of September: That Week

I was the last person to enter La Moneda that morning. It was around nine o’clock.

The coup was well underway.

My father spoke to the nation on Radio Corporacion four times that morning. His first speech was at 7:55 and the last at 9:03. I left the family home at Guardia Vieja after the first speech, and I went to the palace through the entrance at Morande 80 and by then his words had been rebroadcast by Radio Magallanes and heard by all those who found out about the coup on the radio that day—his last words to Chile engraved in the memory of all who heard him speak. My Fiat 600 didn’t have a radio, so I didn’t hear him speaking that morning.

When was the first time I found out about his last words? Where was I when I heard them?

Was it when I heard him speak with the background noise of gunshots and planes flying over the government palace?

Even today his words bring me a rush of deep emotion and my eyes fill with tears. Those words are a true portrait of the man. His calm voice, his clarity together with his courage to stay in La Moneda to the end defending democracy. How can someone who knows that bombs are about to fall on the place where he is standing address his people with such serenity, explaining the coup, expressing gratitude, remembering his people and leaving us a path of hope?

When I went into the Palace through Morande 80, I was not clear about what was happening. All I had in my head were the words of my father’s secretary, Patricia Espejo, “The doctor is in La Moneda.” I remember going up some stairs into the private office of the president. That whole place was very different from the way it was restored afterward. As I went in, I met Eduardo “Coco” Paredes. He was armed. When he saw me… he acted surprised.

“But why are you here? Don’t you realize that this is the end of the race?” he said.

Then my sister Beatriz, known as “Tati,” appeared. Tati worked with Chicho in the private office.

“Why are you here? You must go to [the president’s residence] Tomas Moro immediately!”

I said, “No way! Do you have any idea what I went through to get here? I have no intention of going to Tomas Moro!”

We came to a kind of impasse. There was no way to go back, and I had no intention of leaving.

My memory is confused about what happened when. I remember that suddenly Chicho appeared. He was surprised to see me there, and while he embraced me the cannons and gunshots got louder and louder. He asked us to go down to a safe room in the basement of the palace. Some palace staff came with us. Beatriz was seven months pregnant. We were shut in there for a long time. Finally, at some point we went upstairs to the Toesca Room, and we heard my father say to all those who had decided to stay with him that morning, “I ask any of you who have never used a firearm before to leave.”

He did not want useless deaths. To the very end he was concerned for the lives of others.

One sentence I did hear him say in reply to a question about our situation inside the palace was:

“I will not resign.”

Another reply I heard him say almost in a whisper:

“We must be consistent [to our commitment to democracy].”

A long time passed until we found ourselves again in the basement and in private, and we started to discuss with Chicho our departure from the Palace. Neither Tati nor I wanted to abandon him. We didn’t want to leave him alone. What we were feeling at that moment was the desire to stay with him and with all the others who were in the palace—advisers, doctors, and the detectives who had decided to remain at their posts, all refusing to leave the seat of government, a gesture which reflects the human qualities of those who stayed.

No one had the slightest idea of how this would end.