Politics / The Trump White House’s Vision of War As Nihilist Entertainment In a new X post building on an earlier Hollywood action-clip montage, the White House tries to render the horrors of war as a Wii game.

An Iranian bomb site rendered as a Wii target by the Trump White House. (Image via X.com)

Yesterday, the White House dropped a second pop culture clip to promote its war in Iran. Emblazoned with the trademark alpha-male boast “UNDEFEATED,” the post appeared on the White House’s official X.com account. Done in the style of Nintendo’s line of Wii games, it greets us with the words “Operation Epic Fury” in the light blue Wii font against a white background. A cursor moves to click “start,” and it plays like an ad for a game, intercutting scenes from the Wii line with actual footage of bombs and missiles hitting (one is led to believe) in Iran over the last two weeks.

Wii’s warm, friendly, and cartoonish sports settings are kid-friendly and filled with cute little avatar people in the game’s candy-land world. Upbeat keyboard music plays as gamers roll bowling balls, hit golf balls, bat baseballs, or shoot arrows at bullseyes. When the user scores a hit, the video cuts to real nighttime black-and-white war footage of American ordinance battering an Iranian target which then explodes in flames. Then a colorful Wii graphic crowds over the battle site, crowing “Hole in one!” or “Out of the park!”

The clip only shows us American missiles destroying military structures or tanks. Unfortunately, the world has already seen footage of an American Tomahawk missile dropping on a Minab girl’s school that killed at least 170 people, most of them students. The world has also seen footage of Tehran’s oil fields on fire after intense Israeli bombing, forcing millions of civilians to live under black clouds of toxic smoke that they will be breathing.

The clip seems to be inspired by recruiting reels produced a decade ago by the Islamist terrorist group ISIS aimed at radicalizing young men to come fight in Iraq. ISIS used graphics similar to video games like Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto that show ISIS fighters shooting what looks like American soldiers. ISIS made this footage to sell children on jihadist violence because it has no problem recruiting child warriors; by contrast, the Trump administration recruits its adult base with endless petty childishness.

The Wii clip follows last week’s official White House fizzle reel of stolen clips from various movies and TV shows, including Iron Man, Transformers, Tropic Thunder, Christopher Reeve’s Superman, Braveheart, Gladiator, Deadpool, and Breaking Bad’s Walter White threatening “I am the danger!” and Saul Goodman, his lawyer, saying, “You can’t conceive what I am capable of!” When Superman says he fights for “truth, justice, and the American way,” the clip cuts to actual footage of a target successfully hit and exploding. The one real person in the reel is not the president, but his smirking self-styled Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth.

It should not surprise us to see Hegseth as the central figure in a burst of amoral messaging mashing up heroes and villains indistinguishably. Hegseth first met with Trump during his first administration; the then-Fox host and former Iraqi War veteran sought to persuade the president to pardon three American soldiers convicted of war crimes, including murder. As The New York Times wrote this week, Hegseth sees it as a weakness of a declining civilization to try to give war any moral purpose. Earlier this year, he said what he wants out of the Trump era military is “maximum lethality, not tepid legality” and assaults that stress “violent effect, not politically correct.” He has referred to the Judge Advocate Generals (JAG) Corps, as “the jagoff lawyers” and this week ordered the military to “execute a ruthless, no excuses review” of the JAG officers sworn to uphold basic rules of engagement and military ethics to cut back on their numbers.

The president himself—plainly won over to Hegseth’s worldview after their introduction—also exults in the nihilistic destructive force of American war making. On Friday, he posted on Truth Social about his current campaign in Iran: “Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today. They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP”.

Hegseth says he wants a war unencumbered by “stupid rules of engagement,” but that’s not what comes through in the repackaged footage he and his communications team now circulate. The two clips the White House put out depict the fictional “flawless victory” of a Transformers movie, not the ugly chaotic fragments of the current American-Israeli “excursion,” as the president calls it, into Iran. (Many have suggested the president probably means to call the invasion of Iran an “incursion,” but given the fun Hegseth seems to be having with this war, maybe the president meant exactly what he said.)

The glib, 4Chan-style depiction of mass killing as a Comicon teaser reel or a video game raises a key question: Just who are Hegseth and Trump trying to win over here? Onetime Trump fanboys, podcast kings Joe Rogan and Andrew Schulz, have already defected over the ill-conceived and strategically bungled Iran war—or that we’re even in another. Besides the edgelord comedy that Hegseth obviously enjoys, the war remains deeply unpopular and has split the president’s base.