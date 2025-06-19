Iran, Israel, and the Crisis of Legitimacy An interview with Richard Falk.

People survey the damage in Nobonyad Square in Tehran, Iran after Israeli airstrikes, which also targeted nuclear and military facilities, according to published reports. (Majid Saeedi / Getty Images)

In this exclusive and timely interview for The Nation, international law scholar and former UN special rapporteur Richard Falk speaks with journalist Daniel Falcone about the consequences of Operation Rising Lion, and Israel’s recent unilateral strike on Iran. Coming at a moment of heightened regional volatility, amid stalled negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program and an ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, the operation raises urgent concerns about international law, regional stability, and the future of diplomacy in the Middle East.

Falk discusses how the strike weakens negotiations, reflects Israel’s extensive strategy of deflection, and indicates a larger crisis of legitimacy for both Israel and allies. Falk argues that the strike may deepen the entrenchment of US-Israel ties while eroding international norms and escalating civilian suffering.

Daniel Falcone: What are the immediate and long-term implications of Israel’s unilateral Operation Rising Lion on regional stability and human rights in the Middle East? How might this impact existing diplomatic efforts involving Iran’s nuclear program?

Richard Falk: It is too early to evaluate the wider implications of Israel’s unprovoked aggression against Iran occurring amid international negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program. This attack by Israel on nuclear facilities disrupts efforts to find a peaceful solution to underlying tensions between Israel/United States and Iran. The timing of the attack, and the attempted disengagement of the US from Israel’s new military operation, suggests that the Netanyahu government opposed a peaceful settlement and normalization of relations with Iran.

A key question is whether Israel’s disregard of Trump’s public request against attacking Iran might weaken US unconditional support. But given reports that the US was fully informed, serious tension in the US-Israel relationship seems unlikely.

In fact, the official American disavowals of involvement by Rubio and others now seem intended to mislead Iranian retaliation planning from targeting American forces in the region. Trump has now confirmed that the US endorses, even admires, the Israeli aggression, describing it as “excellent” on ABC News, referring to the negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program in a very different post-attack manner: “We gave them a chance and they didn’t take it.” Given the extreme US proposal of ending all Iranian enrichment, this is more of an ultimatum than a give-and-take of negotiations between equals.

In the US, the bipartisan support of Israel’s war-making contra Iran seemed an automatic reflex, with congressional figures competing for top honors in associating US interests in relation to Iran with those of Israel and totally ignoring the lawlessness of this unilateral recourse to war-making and political assassinations—despite its disruptive effects on a supposedly diplomatic undertaking of an ultra-right leadership in the White House.

The timing may reflect Israel’s effort to divert attention from the ongoing crisis in Gaza, where mass starvation and a deeply unethical aid delivery system have intensified the humanitarian emergency. Israel’s loss in the Legitimacy War with Palestinians is further strained by the growing “Gazafication” of the West Bank. These trends have sparked global outrage, including in pro-Israel Western democracies. Civil society actions are rising, notably the recent Freedom Flotilla voyage of the Madleen, which included Greta Thunberg and European Parliament member Rima Hassan. Also noteworthy is the Sinai Walk, a protest march by Palestinian solidarity activists across the Egyptian desert toward Rafah.

Israel has long relied on a politics of deflection to divert attention from its controversial policies and practices, and this attack on Iran may partly go down as a supreme instance of such diversionary tactics. It seems to be enjoying immediate success in this regard, judging by media and governmental preoccupation with Iran’s war-making and virtual silence on Gaza.

Not to be overlooked is Netanyahu’s endless legacy quest as the Israeli leader who had the courage and foresight not only to pacify regional adversaries, but to eliminate the perceived threat to Israel of an incipient Iranian nuclear threat. Additionally, such an extension of the Zionist ultra-right agenda tended to minimize Israel’s failure after more than 600 days of genocidal violence to rescue the hostages, or defeat Hamas as a political actor. Further in the background are the outstanding fraud charges against Netanyahu that would be revived if “peace” emerged in relation to Occupied Palestine or if his politically fragile coalition government fell due to internal defection.