This Week / October 13, 2023

Lost in a fog.

Steve Brodner
Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist.

More from The Nation

A man cradles a child injured during the bombing of the Gaza Strip.

Neither Palestinians nor Israelis Will Be Safe Unless All Are Safe

The way out of this nightmare is not through more military assaults and mass atrocities but through insisting on addressing the root causes of this violence.

Jamil Dakwar

Palestinians carrying their belongings flee following the Israeli army's warning to leave their homes and move south before an expected ground offensive, in Gaza City on October 13, 2023.

Jewish Grief Must Not Be Used as a Weapon of War

We are in mourning this week—but we cannot sit back while Israel uses our trauma as a reason to destroy Gaza.

Stefanie Fox

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt reports from Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 11, 2023.

A Reminder to the Media: Palestinian Lives Matter Too

Throughout the past week of horrors in Gaza and Israel, mainstream US news programs have made it painfully clear that, for them, Palestinians are expendable.

Jack Mirkinson

Ooutside the morgue of al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, a Palestinian man weeps while carrying the body of one of the victims killed by Israeli air strikes.

Report From Gaza: "The Hospital Yard Is Filled With Corpses"

Israel’s bombardment has pushed Gaza’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, beyond its capacity, with electricity and water cuts endangering the lives of patients.

Ibtisam Mahdi

George W. Bush at the Israeli Presidential Conference in 2008, at the Jerusalem International Convention Center.

The Limits of Historical Analogy

The rush to call last week’s attack “Israel's 9/11” brings the worst failings of American foreign policy to the surface.

Chris Lehmann

Palestinian children amid rubble of buildings bombed by Israel

The War on Gaza Must Not Be Waged in Our Name

Being a Jew for a free Palestine is not easy. It's also never been more necessary to stand in solidarity.

Dave Zirin