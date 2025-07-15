Sanctioning Francesca Albanese Marco Rubio tramples on law, justice, and truth.

United Nations special rapporteur Francesca Albanese speaks during the “Stop Genocide, Free Palestine” event organized by the Spanish left-wing Sumar Party on June 23, 2025, in Madrid. (Marcos del Mazo / Getty Images)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a dazzling Orwellian display, inverted reality by slapping sanctions on Francesca Albanese, the much-embattled UN special rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories of East Jerusalem, West Bank, and Gaza. If the sanctions are implemented against this extraordinary citizen of Italy, in the face of strong objections from the United Nations, Albanese will be barred from entering the United States, presumably even to discharge her annual duty to present a report to the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly. Additionally, as a vindictive feature of the sanctions, whatever American financial assets she happens to possess, including real estate, will be frozen. It is notable that not only is Albanese the first UN unpaid officeholder to be sanctioned, but that she happens to be the first woman named as UN special rapporteur for occupied Palestine.

Relying on an earlier Trump executive order (14203, “Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court”), which is a stretch when it comes to the special rapporteur (SR) role held by Albanese, Rubio resorts to this lawfare ploy to connect her with analogous sanctions imposed in February on five members of the ICC for their involvement in the issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant. The only link between the International Criminal Court and Albanese derived from her most recent SR report that explores the connections between the profits earned by some US corporations and European defense sectors and her carefully documented allegations of Israel’s criminal responsibility for genocide in Gaza. The recommendation in her report to the UN of investigation and indictment by the ICC provides the basis for accusing Albanese of waging “economic warfare” against the United States and Israel. As may be expected, Big Tech and arms dealers exerted their own pressure for the US to strike back—and strike back it did.

Anyone familiar with the vicious Israeli campaign against Albanese, fully seconded by the US, since her appointment in 2022 will jump to the plausible conclusion that these two countries were waiting for just such a scenario to take punitive action against this fearless scholar and passionate advocate of human rights for the Palestinian people. Rubio acknowledged as much when he departed from the technical rationale for sanctions, giving voice to the deep roots of US hostility to Albanese. Rubio’s words read as if scripted by the most militant of AIPAC or UN Watch loyalists: “The United States has repeatedly condemned and objected to biased and malicious activities of Albanese that have long made her unfit for service as a Special Rapporteur.” His statement goes on to falsely contend that “Albanese has spewed antisemitism, expressed support for terrorism, and open contempt for the United States, Israel, and the West.” Hardly a word of this defamatory allegation is true beyond the partial exception of the phrase “open contempt.” What seems relevant is that the sanctions were imposed days after the release of Albanese’s report focusing on corporate complicity with Israel’s criminality in Gaza, naming some 60 prominent corporations that profited from supplying weapons and other military equipment facilitating the genocide. Rubio’s formal statement signaled the context by his unusual reference to “economic” as well as “political” interests.

Background of Attacks on Albanese

The past three special rapporteurs on Palestine, of which I was one, were all subjected to harsh pushbacks in the form of character assassinations, death threats, and smears. These were similar to what Albanese has experienced but much less salient, in part due to her public prominence and documented confirmation of genocide accusations and the steadily growing credibility of her fearless assessments, countering the mainstream news cycle upholding the legitimacy of Israel’s response to October 7.

I will not claim any credentials, but my predecessor, John Dugard, and my successor, Michael Lynk, were world-class jurists whose views on international law issues were widely solicited and impressively influential long before they became United Nations SRs and have continued after their SR terms expired. This Israeli tactic of attacking the credibility of the messenger instead of addressing the message seemed to commence in the 2005–2010 period. Although not acknowledged by either Israel or its European and North American supporters, this tactic appeared perversely responsive to the overwhelming evidence of highly visible Israeli violations of international humanitarian law in their administrative occupation of the West Bank and Gaza. Israel’s core duty as embedded in the Geneva Convention on Belligerent Occupation was flagrantly violated. The convention specifies the obligations of an occupying state to uphold the safety, security, needs, and interests of an occupied people. Among the most serious violations was the encouragement of Jewish settlements throughout the West Bank—a fundamental breach of international humanitarian law that doomed peacemaking ventures. It also gave rise to the strong suspicion, later confirmed, that the Zionist project coveted not only East Jerusalem, which was unlawfully incorporated into Israel after the 1967 War and proclaimed Israel’s eternal capital, but the West Bank too as part of “the promised land” in Jewish traditions.