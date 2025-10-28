Europe Is at Donald Trump’s Mercy. It Has Itself to Blame. The European Union has failed to mount an alternative to Donald Trump. On defense, geopolitical alignment, and trade policy, it is ever more subservient to the United States.

Donald Trump and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky speak during a Bilateral Lunch in the Cabinet Room at the White House on Friday, October 17, 2025. (Demetrius Freeman / Getty Images)

How much more can Europe give to appease Trump? Despite months of concessions on everything from trade to defense and tech regulations, ties between the United States and its traditional allies remain as unstable as ever.

In mid-October, they appeared to be taking another turn for the worse when the White House announced that the US president would hold a new round of in-person talks with Vladimir Putin, this time under the auspices of Hungarian strongman Victor Orbán. The Budapest summit was quickly canceled, and Washington moved to impose sanctions on major Russian energy companies. Yet, once again, Brussel’s charm-diplomacy offensive was revealed for what is: a teetering house of cards that could come crashing down.

In late July, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen acceded to a deeply unbalanced trade deal with Washington designed to avert an open US-EU trade war. Many hoped that the agreement, signed at a Trump-owned golf course in Scotland and placing a 15 percent surcharge on exports to the United States without EU retaliation, would mark the beginning of a durable thaw in transatlantic relations.

Even that didn’t satisfy the US president’s insatiable desire to keep Europe under his heel. In another recent ask, the White House has demanded that Brussels exempt American corporations from the bloc’s environmental rules and due-diligence standards, which it deemed “serious and unwarranted regulatory overreach” in a position paper recently submitted to EU officials. “We are not rolling back on any of our laws,” a commission spokesperson said on October 9. However, in another sign of retreat, EU executives are reportedly preparing a “checklist” to underline how the bloc’s ongoing deregulatory push can satisfy Trump’s demands.

Then there’s the ever-thorny question of Europe’s modest tech regulations. Trump blasted the early September decision by the European Commission—the EU’s executive arm—to impose a nearly €3 billion fine on Google for anticompetitive practices in the Web advertising market. “My Administration will NOT allow these discriminatory actions to stand,” the US president wrote on Truth Social, aligning himself with a US tech sector up in arms over modest attempts by Brussels to regulate Silicon Valley.

The affair has blown over for now, but in a preliminary ruling on October 24 the commission found that Meta violated the bloc’s content-moderation guidelines on Facebook and Instagram. Regulators will try their best to slow-walk further financial sanctions, knowing that seemingly any action is liable to provoke the frustration of the White House. In December, the commission is expected to submit another package of regulatory “simplification” road maps, this time on digital and tech policy.

Perhaps Europe has no choice but to bend the knee to Trump. In a late September column for the Financial Times, Janan Ganesh offered something of an apology for European capitulation. “If the price of [US] protection is being held over a barrel on the serious but ultimately not existential matter of trade, Europe must assume the position,” the columnist wrote. This would be doubly warranted, according to Ganesh, if it serves as a “bridging tactic to a more self-reliant future.”

That argument would have more going for it if European pliancy accomplished what it is meant to achieve—and did not run the full gamut of contemporary global fractures. Months after the 12-day Israel-Iran war, European powers have fallen even closer into line behind Washington, reimposing sanctions against Tehran in late September. At the UN General Assembly, key European states such as France did go out ahead of Washington to recognize Palestinian statehood. But just what concrete significance that will have is likely to be moot, as European capitals endorse Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan. Spelling out a future of seemingly indefinite occupation of the Palestinian coastal territory, even that deal appears increasingly fragile as Israel renews its bombing campaign despite the return of the remaining hostages held by Hamas.