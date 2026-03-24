World / In Gaza, Eid Is an Act of Resistance This year, Eid was a declaration: We are here. We pray. We dress in our best. We love, even when the world tries to convince us that we have nothing to love or to live for. Edit

A man tosses a baby into the air as Palestinian children receive Eid treats distributed volunteers of a charity organization on the second day of Eid al-Fitr amid rubbles in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on March 21, 2026. (Abed Rahim Khatib / Anadolu via Getty Images)

In Gaza, Eid al-Fitr—the “Festival of Breaking the Fast” that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan—does not arrive as an ordinary visitor. It comes as an act of defiance. It knocks on the flaps of tents and the skeletal remains of homes, carrying the scent of ma’amoul—traditional date-filled cookies—mixed with the persistent dust of bombardment.

This year, Eid was not just a religious observance; it was also a profound political statement and a declaration of existence. We are here. We pray. We dress in our best. We distribute love, even when the world tries to convince us that we have nothing to love or to live for.

My first day of Eid this year began with a longing I had never known. Last year, fear was the master of the scene; performing Eid prayers under the thud of shells was a gamble with death, attended by only a few. It was bleak; there wasn’t the huge crowd of people like there was before the war or like there was this year. Everyone was consumed with thoughts of what they had lost and how to survive.

People only attended because they felt it was their religious duty, and we didn’t embrace or congratulate one another after the prayer as we did this year.

This year, I decided to reclaim my soul. On the eve of Eid, I stayed awake all night, watching the dawn like a prisoner watching for freedom. When the morning came, I put on my black galabeya—a traditional floor-length robe—specially bought for this day, wore my silver watch, and put on some cologne as if I were going to meet a long-lost lover.

I headed to al-Kinz Mosque. Like most landmarks in Gaza, it now bears the scars of genocide. Over 1,160 mosques—roughly 95 percent of our places of worship—have been systematically destroyed in the Strip. Yet, the will of the people proved sturdier than reinforced concrete; we built makeshift alternatives from the rubble, because restoring the mosque is a restoration of the soul, as I once wrote.

Inside, the atmosphere was surreal. Children gathered at the front, their Takbeerat—the rhythmic chants of “God is great” traditionally recited during Eid—rising loud enough to drown out the hum of the surveillance drones.

But even as we chanted, the reality of the so-called ceasefire loomed.

On the third day of Eid, I passed by al-Taj, one of Gaza’s most iconic and popular restaurants. I was in the car with my friend Jaafar Abu Shaban, who was giving me a ride home. When we saw the crowds, especially the children, whose faces radiated pure joy at the simple prospect of getting a shawarma wrap, it filled us with an overwhelming sense of hope. Jaafar even hopped out to grab some for us and his son, Laith, who was with us. While I waited in the car, I found myself staring at the kids and the incredible decor they had managed to put together. It was moving to see such beauty, knowing the occupation prevents even basic building materials from entering Gaza. In that moment, seeing life thrive against all the odds, I felt a profound sense of optimism.