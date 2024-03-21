World / Dispatch From Odessa: Ukrainians Have No Plan B Everyone in Odessa seems to think that Ukraine is on its way to total victory. What if that’s not possible?

The husk of the Hotel Odessa can be seen in the port city in the morning. Russian cruise missiles hit the hotel on September 25, 2023. (Kay Nietfeld / picture alliance via Getty Images)

Odessa, Ukraine—“No, Odessa doesn’t have an evacuation plan. Why should it?” asked Tatiana Milimko, the chief editor of the Odessa-based news service USI.online, seemingly puzzled by the question. It was a rainy March day, and we met in the warm, old-world atmosphere of her favorite café, Pierre–La Sweet Boutique, tucked under the glass canopy of Odessa’s art-nouveau arcade. She stared at me searchingly, baffled by my query.

I stared back. Well, Ukraine is on its back foot, obviously, and the Black Sea port of Odessa is a priority military target for Russia, the capture of which would cut off Ukraine’s remaining sea route for exports, notably grain. Certainly she knows this, I thought to myself. After all, shrill air-raid sirens go off almost every day, followed by explosions that shake the city. And just across the street from the Pierre, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church is boarded up, one wall lying in rubble after suffering a direct hit less than a year ago. The day after we met, Russian missiles killed 21 people and injured many dozens more, the hardest hit Odessa has taken since March 2022.

Milimko—like everyone I spoke to in Odessa and apparently representative of Ukrainian opinion across the country and in the diaspora, too—is confident that Ukraine will prevail, in full. “It’s impossible,” she told me, that Odessa will fall or that Russia will win this war. Ukraine is resourceful, multicultural, democratic, determined, and European, she said. It could well be a member of the European Union come 2030, as Brussels recently said is possible. “All we need is more weapons, and that’s that,” Milimko said, abruptly ending any discussion about evacuations or peace processes.

As the grinding war launched by Russia enters its third year, the death toll keeps climbing, and the signs of faltering solidarity from Europe and the United States give even optimists pause to ask how long Ukraine can hold out—and whether it should broach negotiations with Moscow if it means sacrificing territory. Observers loyal to Ukraine—and fully aware of the staggering geopolitical implications of appeasing an expansionist Russia—are beginning to speculate that it’s time for Ukraine to cut its losses before more territory, much more territory, including Odessa, falls to Putin.

Ukrainians, however, led by President Volodymyr Zelensky, are having none of it. In every discussion I had with journalists and businessmen, students, and lawyers, not one person questioned Zelensky’s proclaimed goal of retaking every centimeter of Ukraine land, including the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea—even if, as Milimko admitted, “it might take a long time.” In the city etched into our cultural conscious as the location of Soviet filmmaker Sergei Eisenstein’s classic 1925 epic silent film Battleship Potemkin, the residents’ sureness of purpose and righteousness matches those of the Potemkin’s anti-monarchist sailors.

The Ukrainians’ argument is made no more articulately than by Fedir Serdiuk, a 28-year-old entrepreneur, philanthropist, and army medic, and the founder of the Pulse training facility in Odessa that has schooled more than 25,000 Ukrainians in first aid, a need he perceived as early as 2014 when Russia invaded Crimea. That year, Serdiuk quit university to join the Red Cross frontline teams, and soon set aside his private-sector interests to focus fully on the first-aid course, shortly thereafter adding to it a course instructing infantry in the use of technology on the battlefield. A self-confident man, he told me, “You have no idea how many lives this has saved.” And indeed in 2021, Forbes magazine named him on its list of the top “30 under 30” in the category of social impact; the project gets so many trophies and plaques that his office stores them by the box load.