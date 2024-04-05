World / What It Takes to Break Joe Biden’s Zionist Bubble The president’s rigid ideological commitment has led him to shut out government dissenters—and his own voters.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators call for a cease-fire in Gaza during a protest as part of the “People’s White House Ceasefire Now Iftar” outside the White House on April 2, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Joe Biden tried mend fences with Muslim Americans by inviting members of the community for a meeting, but the event was a disastrous display of the president’s disregard for Palestinian life. Biden’s first problem was that, as a result of his unwavering public support for Israel’s war in Gaza (sporadically tempered by rhetorical but ineffectual criticism), very few Muslims wanted to meet him. Most of his invitations were turned down; in the end, the event had only six attendees. One guest, Dr. Thaer Ahmad, who has recently been in Gaza providing medical aid, left after five minutes, saying he wanted to show the president “the pain and the mourning that my community was in.” Ahmad’s action was partly motivated by the fact that Biden continues to ramp up military aid to Israel. Ahmad is returning to Gaza to provide medical assistance, knowing full well he could be killed by bombs supplied by his own government—a situation he finds painful to think about.

According to NBC News, another guest, Dr. Nahreen H. Ahmed, “was taken aback when she showed Biden prints of photos of malnourished children and women in Gaza—to which Biden responded that he had seen those images before. The problem, the doctor said, was that she had printed the photos from her own iPhone.” Biden was clearly making up the fiction of having seen the pictures before as a way not to have to look at them. As Ahmed rightly notes, Biden’s behavior “speaks volumes to the dismissive nature of the administration when it comes to strong-willed action towards a permanent cease-fire or, at a bare minimum, a red line on the invasion of Rafah.”

Biden’s callousness at that meeting is all the more striking because, when dealing with non-Palestinians, the president has long been famous for his empathy and fellow-feeling, especially for those distressed by death. Biden is a great humanitarian—unless the humans are Palestinians.

In holding fast to his position that there should be no red lines for Israel, Biden is shutting his ears to not just Muslim Americans but also the large majority of his own voters, and a growing body of dissent inside his own administration.

According to a Gallup poll released on March 27, 75 percent of Democrats oppose Israel’s war in Gaza (against only 18 percent who support). Among independent voters, 60 percent oppose the war, while 29 percent support it. Even among Republicans—the one cohort that is most behind Israel—support for the war is shrinking. Currently, 64 percent support and 30 percent are opposed, but in November, 71 percent supported and 23 percent opposed.

As the war in Gaza rapidly loses support among the American people, especially among the vast majority of Biden supporters, the president has latched on to a strategy of crocodile tears. Biden wrings his hands in public and private about civilian casualties, while continuing to arm Israel with the most lethal weapons short of nuclear bombs.

As Isaac Chotiner of The New Yorker noted on Tuesday:

For months, the White House has criticized Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, with President Biden himself calling the offensive “over the top” and the bombing “indiscriminate.” But the President has continued to insure that Israel is supplied with weapons and aid. This mixture of rebuke and support has led to increasing confusion about what exactly his Administration is trying to accomplish.

To understand Biden’s incoherent policy, I spoke on Monday with Annelle Sheline, who recently resigned in protest from her post as foreign affairs officer at the Office of Near Eastern Affairs in the Department of State’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor. Resigning as a matter of principle is strongly discouraged in the American government and will foreclose any future career in the State Department. But Sheline told me that she’s not alone in believing that Biden’s carte blanche to Israel is contrary to the interests and values of the United States.