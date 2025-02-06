Activism / The Ivory Tower Doesn’t Pay Taxes, but They Should Still Pay Up Activists in St. Louis want Washington University—with its multibillion-dollar endowment—to pony up to help rebuild public schools. Edit

Brookings Hall at Washington University, Danforth Campus, the main campus in St Louis, Missouri, on a sunny day.

(benedek / Getty Images)

Every year, instead of property taxes, Brown University pays the city of Providence around $8.7 million. This is chump change compared to Brown’s $7.2-billion endowment and a fire-sale discount on the $49.3 million a year the university would owe if it paid the standard rate.

But universities are nonprofits, and therefore largely tax-exempt. Still, Ivy League institutions like Princeton help fund public schools. Princeton’s endowment is five times larger than Brown’s, but they pay substantially less—$2.5 million yearly as part of a PILOT program, a “payment in lieu of taxes.”

PILOT programs are an annual voluntary donation (some might say a bribe) that universities pay to their host cities. But why do institutions feel the need to buy off the communities around them? Shouldn’t New Haven, Connecticut, be ecstatic to have Yale University, one of the most prestigious temples of academic enlightenment, within its borders?

Davarian Baldwin, author of In the Shadow of the Ivory Tower, argues that universities have an increasingly parasitic relationship to their host cities. “Meds and eds are the biggest low-wage employers for entire regions,” Baldwin told me. “They set the wage ceiling, and are often the biggest landholders, which determines property values for an entire region. They’re also often the biggest healthcare providers, so they set the healthcare standards. Finally, they’re often the biggest police presence in the local community.”

Universities across the country don’t pay taxes, fight to push down wages, and then benefit from the cheap local labor: cooks, landscapers, staff, contractors, janitorial service, and so on—the often-invisible labor that runs higher ed. It’s not a coincidence that deindustrialized cities like New Haven operate with austere budgets while endowments like Yale’s reach astronomical levels. As Baldwin writes:

Schools also reap the benefits of police and fire protections, snow and trash removal, road maintenance, and other municipal services while shouldering little financial burden. Homeowners and small-business owners take on the weight of inflated property taxes caused by urban campuses while the cost of rental properties skyrocket[s].

In 2012, recognizing that this dynamic between the community and Yale University would not change on its own, New Haven Rising organized, as Jennifer Klein wrote in Dissent in 2015, to “address the problems caused by the disappearance of industrial jobs, the fecklessness of local Democrats, and austere state budgets.” The group, she continued, “represented an attempt to build an economic justice movement across the various communities of New Haven—one involving people who are unemployed, underemployed, and often politically voiceless.”

A decade of pressure worked—Yale’s PILOT is now the Rolls-Royce of such programs. The university will shell out around $22.5 million to New Haven in 2024, though it’s framed in multiyear plans, which make the numbers sound bigger. Over the past 20 years, Yale brags that it has paid $134 million and promises another $135 million over the next six.

A PILOT is a compromise. Universities are aware of how much their nonprofit status saves them on taxes, and PILOTs are a skim off the top of what’s being generated. Yale’s endowment is a staggering $44.4 billion. That’s $41,400,000,000—similar to the GDP of nations like Latvia and El Salvador. The state of Connecticut spends only $13.3 billion to serve more than half a million K-12 public education students each year.

Wash U

Programs at Washington University in St. Louis rank with the best at Brown, Yale, Princeton, and MIT. The school advertises an enormous Danforth Campus spread over 169 acres. Wash U owns another 17 city blocks, and an additional 164 urban acres for the Medical Campus. The university is one of the largest employers in the St. Louis region, and during the pandemic, the endowment soared from $9–15 billion. It sits at about $12.5 billion as of 2023, with $19.8 billion in total assets. Last year, I paid more property taxes on a 2005 Jeep Loredo than the Wash U did on its sprawling campuses.

Wash U has grown significantly over the last 50 years, while cities like St. Louis have undergone profound social deterioration. Last century’s redlining and restrictive housing covenants caused a population collapse and pushed the city into a spiral of decay and austerity. St. Louis is now a city with a homelessness crisis that is so consistent and ongoing that it’s hard to call it a crisis. It affects thousands of children, many of whom live on the north side of St. Louis, across “the Delmar Divide,” which a BBC documentary described as one of the largest “economic cliffs” in the country. On one side of Delmar Boulevard is Wash U’s manicured Danforth Campus, where affluent students walk freshly paved sidewalks to new buildings that are popping up every year; on the other is North St. Louis, where Jim Crow poverty has reigned for a century and the population has dropped by 40 percent from 1990 to 2019. Here, rows of historic brick housing have been demolished, turning entire blocks into wild green lawns gone to seed.

About 20 percent, or 3,600 kids, in St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) are homeless. That number is down from 5,500 in 2014. Many of these kids live in Section 8 housing, and as St. Louis Public Radio reported in 2014, many fend for themselves in vacant buildings where they watch after each other.

Heavy scrutiny of St. Louis’s segregation and poverty arrived in the aftermath of the 2014 Michael Brown protests, and various departments at Wash U renewed their commitment to studying St. Louis’s segregation, poverty, and systemic racism. But no matter how many hours of community service Wash U students rack up for their doctoral and graduate-school applications, the systemic problems continue. In 2020, Forward Through Ferguson, a nonprofit racial justice advocacy group, presented its report on St. Louis education: “On average, majority White districts in St. Louis receive and spend more funding per student than Majority Black districts.”

Very little has changed. The problem is money. Most white St. Louisans pay for private education from age 2 to 18—preschool all the way up through senior year. In St. Louis County, property taxes go to rich, majority-white districts. Luxury options in the exurbs range from the Google-esque campus of Ladue High School to the well-built facilities of Clayton, an affluent county district.

Meanwhile, impoverished and working-class St. Louisans are shuffled into a starved, anemic public system, which was once a robust public good. Dick Gregory, Arthur Ashe, and Tina Turner graduated from Sumner High School—an SLPS gem named for an abolitionist. Dozens of SLPS properties languish in decay while Wash U prefers to sponsor its own charter schools. The university offers “partnerships” to charter students at KIPP schools in an effort to admit more local, low-income, Pell-eligible students to itself. Charters escape teachers’ unions, divert resources, and are largely accountable to sponsors, or private boards of directors—not the public.

Operating all of St. Louis’s public schools cost around half a billion dollars per year, and state and federal grants are getting slashed in 2025. No one is demanding that it break the whole bank open, but using only that $12.5 billion endowment, Wash U could, right now, pay for all public education in St. Louis until 2050.

Tulips

In 2017, the student advocacy group WU/FUSED claimed that Washington University was spending millions of dollars every year on tulips alone, rapidly replanting so that there is never a wilting flower on campus.

Tulips are fragile—they only last a few weeks in spring, and the example speaks to the meticulously tended acreage of Washington University. The Danforth Campus is located at the foot of Forest Park, one of the largest urban greenspaces in the county. In the spring, every corner blossoms from rich black soil tilled by groundskeepers. Wash U’s signature buildings are pink castles complete with turrets. Its Collegiate Gothic courtyard is shaded by towering sweet gums, and maintenance keeps the garden beds watered so they explode with color in Easter unison. Old blends with the new turquoise glass of laboratory buildings and state-of-the-art lecture halls. It’s pleasant to bicycle through the Wash U campus on a summer afternoon.

The same could be true for SLPS campuses, but middle schools like L’Ouverture, named for the Haitian revolutionary, offer zero campus greenspace. L’Ouverture’s recess area is an asphalt parking lot with a view, across the street, of a junkyard full of rusting helicopter bodies and stripped US Air Force jets (which might be cool to some students, but it’s not Forest Park).

When asked why they don’t consider a PILOT program necessary, Wash U’s marketing and communications department pointed me to a community investment page. They list their contributions as more than enough, citing weak examples like $5 million to upgrade to a light-rail station in the middle of Wash U Medical and $750,000 to improve an intersection at the doorstep of the university where panhandling is common.

On campus, students, administrators, and professors don’t have to fear cars, or St. Louis’s homeless, or interruptions from the outside world, but that’s an illusion—the city inside the university is what Davarian Baldwin calls the “UniverCity”—a political-economic entity that manipulates local governance, warps zoning laws, and siphons off public funding.

But grassroots organizations from Ithaca to Baltimore are following the New Haven model, pressuring universities to see their financial obligations to the communities outside the walls. In St. Louis, the Democratic Socialists of America and One UCity have drafted a Wash U PILOT program calling for $15 million to be paid directly to education in St. Louis—$12 million for St. Louis Public Schools and $3 million for University City School District. The initiative is called “Wash U Owes You.”