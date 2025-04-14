The People Are Resisting While the Elites Are Surrendering The Ivy League is silently complicit in Trump’s war on international students.

Jaime Cook, principal of Sackets Harbor Central School. She stood up—and ICE backed down. (Ben Cleeton for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

As Donald Trump rapidly turns America into an autocracy, a striking class divide has emerged. A popular resistance movement is coalescing against Trump made up of ordinary people—even as those with the most wealth and power in society are the quickest to bend the knee to the aspiring despot. As the political scientist Jodi Dean noted in a recent editorial in The Nation, “The institutions of civil society, the organizations and practices that give democracy its substance, are crumbling. The word of the day is capitulation.”

Strikingly, the most abject submission has come from the commanding heights of society. Dean’s list of the acquiescent includes Columbia University (meekly caving in to Trump’s demand of a purge of pro-Palestinian students), the tony law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison (which pledged $40 million in pro bono work after Trump threatened to take away their security clearance), and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (who has adopted a strategy of buckling to Trump’s demands, including on occasions when Democrats had the ability to filibuster, as in the budget crisis). Since Dean wrote, the pattern she described has gotten worse, with even more top-tier universities and big law firms bowing and scraping to Trump as if he were an absolute monarch.

Against this pattern of elite yielding, there’s plenty of evidence that ordinary people are ready to fight. Lawmakers of both parties—but especially Republicans—are terrified to go to town halls lest they be confronted by angry voters asking why they are allowing Donald Trump and Elon Musk to run roughshod over government programs. Earlier this month, massive “hands-off” protests surged through the streets of American cities.

The difference between the fighting spirit of ordinary Americans and the demoralized complicity of the elite is most visible in the field of education. When ICE agents go after students in elementary and high schools, they often meet a wall of opposition from staff and local residents.

Last Monday, The Guardian reported on one such case:

A mother and her three children who were taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) agents as part of a sweep in the tiny hometown of the Trump administration’s “border czar”, Tom Homan, have been released following days of outcry from community figures, advocates, and protesters calling for their freedom. Over the weekend, about a thousand protesters marched outside Homan’s home in a small New York village, calling for the release of the family after they were detained last month…. Jaime Cook, principal of the Sackets Harbor school district where the children reportedly attended class, wrote a letter to the community pleading for the students’ safe return.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times reported:

Federal agents were denied entrance to two elementary schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District this week after they showed up unannounced and sought to get in touch with five students who the agents alleged had entered the country without documentation.

Contrast the behavior of these schools with that of Harvard. On Friday, The New York Times reported on the maddening case of Kseniia Petrova, a researcher at Harvard Medical School who has been held in detention by immigration authorities for two months. A Russian citizen, Petrova works in the US on a visa. In February she went to France. Returning to the United States, she brought back, at the request of her supervisor, lab samples of frog embryos. Immigration officials at the airport felt she had not filled out the proper forms and moved to deport her. Because there is a genuine risk of harm if she is returned to Russia, due to her past actions protesting Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin, she was detained rather than immediately deported. She is currently in a Louisiana detention center as her case is being reviewed.

The New York Times reports, “Harvard has made little comment about Ms. Petrova’s detention.” A spokesperson for Harvard told the newspaper the university “is closely following the rapidly shifting immigration policy landscape and the implications for its international scholars and students,” and is “engaged with Ms. Petrova’s attorney on this matter.”

When Petrova’s supervisor asked “colleagues to send letters of support for her to ICE, many of them confessed that they were afraid to put their names on paper—because they were in the country on temporary visas as well.”

The New York Times also reports that “Marina Sakharov-Liberman, the granddaughter of the Soviet physicist and dissident Andrei Sakharov, has been following the case from her home in London. She said it was ‘extraordinary’ that Harvard had not more publicly protested Ms. Petrova’s detention and demanded her release.”

The Petrova case is not rare. While the most egregious assaults on civil liberties involve pro-Palestinian protesters such as former Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil, who is a political prisoner, there are many more international students who are at risk of deportation for minor offenses, including speeding tickets.

As Sam Stein of The Bulwark writes: