Donald Trump Is Running the Military Like a Warlord The quickest way for the United States to become fascist is by politicizing the military.

No fat soldiers: Trump turns a speech to troops at Fort Bragg into a MAGA rally. (Allison Joyce / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“No Kings” has become a potent rallying cry in Donald Trump’s second term. On Saturday, protesters in hundreds of American cities will gather under the “No Kings” banner to offer a counter-message to the president who is using the coincidence of Flag Day falling on his birthday to throw a massive military parade to satisfy his ego. The appeal of “No Kings” as a message is obvious: It both invokes the noble small-r republican spirit of the American Revolution and rebukes Trump’s autocratic pretensions.

But while “No Kings” is a resonant and popular, it might be more analytically accurate to say “No Warlords.” After all, kings base their power on some claim (however spurious) to tradition-sanctioned legitimacy. Trump’s abuse of power is cruder than that, based on nothing more than his assertion that as president he should be able to order around anyone in the government (including law enforcement and the military) without checks from the judiciary or Congress. This is not kingly power—which even under its absolutist form was bound by tradition and concessions to powerful nobles—but something closer to the governance of a warlord, a ruler whose every command must be executed.

That Trump is an aspirant warlord is clear from the way he has tried to break down the tradition of keeping the military depoliticized. In the last few weeks Trump has taken a string of actions—ranging from turning a speech at Fort Bragg into a campaign rally to sending troops to quell protesters in Los Angeles—that make it clear that he wants the military to be subservient to himself alone.

Trump’s project of subduing the military is central to his authoritarianism. Pundits and historians who are skeptical of the claim that Trump is a fascist threat often point to the fact that he doesn’t have the mobilized mass movement of the classic fascist dictators: The Proud Boys might be annoying goons, but they hardly measure up to Benito Mussolini’s Blackshirts or Adolf Hitler’s Brownshirts—organized terror gangs that smashed political foes. The attack on the Capitol on January 6 was a serious attempt to subvert democracy, but it also fizzled when the Capitol Police, supported by the National Guard, restored order. The MAGA movement, as befits the age of social media, is more about passive spectatorship than street battles.

But despite the limitations of MAGA as a mass movement, Trump has always had a clear path toward fascist-style governance. If Trump were able to overcome the traditional taboo against politicizing the military, he might then be able to destroy democracy. In lieu of MAGA Blackshirts, Trump could just command a MAGA military. He could also do the same with federal law enforcement, giving him a MAGA gestapo.

In Trump’s first term, a crucial moment of danger came when Trump wanted to use the military to crush protesters enraged by the killing of George Floyd. As I noted at the time, this was the clearest example of Trump’s authoritarianism, and the fact that military leaders resisted Trump’s attempt to use them as political tools helped save American democracy at a moment of maximum peril.

With Trump’s second term, he’s clearly making an effort to remove any military resistance to his rule. On Tuesday, he gave a speech at Fort Bragg that broke with tradition by being highly partisan. Addressing troops, Trump said, “In Los Angeles, the governor of California, the mayor of Los Angeles, they’re incompetent and they paid troublemakers, agitators and insurrectionists. They’re engaged in this willful attempt to nullify federal law and aid the occupation of the city by criminal invaders.”

Disturbingly, some of soldiers cheered Trump’s invective. But as the new site Miliary.com revealed, this applause was also a form of political manipulation, since the troops in the audience had been vetted for their beliefs:

Internal 82nd Airborne Division communications reviewed by Military.com reveal a tightly orchestrated effort to curate the optics of Trump’s recent visit, including handpicking soldiers for the audience based on political leanings and physical appearance. The troops ultimately selected to be behind Trump and visible to the cameras were almost exclusively male. One unit-level message bluntly said “no fat soldiers.”

Trump’s Fort Bragg speech was an orchestrated use of the military as a political prop. Trump merchandise was even sold at the base. As The New York Times notes, this speech “was just the latest in a string of high-profile efforts to reshape the military more in his own likeness.”

The Times provides a striking catalog of Trump’s politicization of the military: