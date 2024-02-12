Feature / LA’s Corporate Class Wants to Reverse Progressive Gains The LA left’s newfound electoral muscle has transformed the city into one of the most renter-friendly in the country. Business and real estate interests are fighting back.

Illustration by Ryan Inzana.

This article appears in the February 2024 issue, with the headline “LA Death Match.”

On a warm night this past November, members of Los Angeles’s political and business elite gathered in the backyard of a $12 million Beverly Hills estate to launch a campaign targeting a group of progressive officials who have upended local politics by promoting renter protections, affordable housing, workers’ rights, unarmed crisis response to many public-safety calls, and campaign finance reforms.

Headlined by Rick Caruso—a billionaire real estate developer and Republican-turned-Democrat who ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor in 2022—the event was billed as the start of an effort to “reverse the tide of DSA extremists,” referring to the Democratic Socialists of America. The organizers announced the formation of a new PAC, Thrive LA, and the hiring of several veteran Democratic political consultants to guide a seven-figure campaign to unseat City Councilmember Nithya Raman, one of several progressives who recently toppled moderate incumbents. Raman, who is up for reelection in March, is backed by most of LA’s unions and community organizing groups and was endorsed in January by the Los Angeles Times, which called her “smart and courageous.”

The business and political elite view the campaign as the first battle in a war to reverse the growing influence of progressives in LA. At the Beverly Hills fundraiser, the political consultant Jimmy Blackman told the crowd that unseating Raman would set the stage to go after other progressives in 2026.

The invitation-only event, at the home of the wealthy developer Fred Afari, featured a mix of Republicans and corporate Democrats who claim to be the reasonable and pragmatic voice of Los Angeles—in contrast to the “ideological and partisan” progressives. Attendees, who were instructed to cover their cell phone cameras and not speak about the event publicly, included developers, business leaders, lobbyists, political consultants, current City Councilmember Traci Park and former councilmember Joe Buscaino (both landlord favorites), and a large contingent from the United Firefighters union, according to sources who attended the meeting and wish to remain anonymous. They were there to take back what they felt was rightfully theirs—LA government—and bend it back to doing their bidding.

Thrive LA was started by real estate and business interests. Its board president, Sam Yebri, ran unsuccessfully for the City Council in 2022 with backing from the business establishment, landlords, and the police and firefighters’ unions. Its chief financial officer is Brad Conroy, a commercial real estate broker who lives in Beverly Hills. Conroy is also one of the PAC’s two largest donors, along with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Its board secretary is Noel Hyun Minor, a real estate executive. The group’s aim is to eradicate the LA left’s newfound electoral muscle, and its first target is Raman, whose upset election in 2020 was a sign of a power shift in the city’s politics.

A Harvard- and MIT-educated urban planner and political newcomer who founded a nonprofit to serve homeless people, Raman took on David Ryu, a first-term councilmember who had the backing of the political establishment, organized labor, and the business community. Eschewing traditional campaign tactics—she hired no political consultants, conducted no polls, and did almost no direct mail—Raman assembled an army of volunteers, created a network of first-time donors, and appealed to many people who had never voted before. She won 53 percent of the vote—with a higher total than any other City Council candidate in LA’s history. Former councilmember Zev Yaroslavsky, speaking to the Los Angeles Times, described her victory as “a political earthquake.”

Raman has already been in the crosshairs of several efforts to undermine her political ascendancy. In June 2021, six months after she took office, conservative homeowner groups and landlords backed a recall effort but failed to gather enough signatures. Later that year, Raman’s City Council colleagues sought to weaken her reelection chances by redrawing her district, swapping 40 percent of her constituents for voters in more conservative and home-owning areas and thereby eliminating many of her strong supporters among renters.

That effort was led by then–City Council president Nury Martinez, who in 2022 resigned in disgrace after it came to light that she had made a series of racist comments during a secretly recorded conversation with two other councilmembers and a prominent labor leader. The leaked audio came from a meeting to discuss the redrawing of council districts. Martinez and the other participants can be heard plotting to diminish the electoral influence of African Americans, renters, and progressives. (Disclosure: The young child of one of the authors of this article, Mike Bonin, was the subject of racist and disparaging remarks in the recorded conversation.) Defeating Raman was a key feature of their strategy.

One participant, Councilmember Gil Cedillo, a favorite of developers, said of Raman: “She’s not our ally.” Another councilmember, Kevin de León, proposed putting her district “in the blender and chop up left and right.”

Political insiders considered Raman’s election a fluke—until lightning struck again in 2022, when Hugo Soto-Martínez, an organizer with the hospitality workers’ union, and Eunisses Hernandez, a community organizer and vocal critic of the Los Angeles Police Department, who both ran similar campaigns, unseated establishment incumbents. At the same time, the progressive activist Kenneth Mejia ran an unconventional, youth-oriented campaign for city controller, beating a well-known liberal who had held various offices for decades. Mejia earned more votes than any other candidate for any office in LA history. Like Raman’s, all of these campaigns relied heavily on the votes of renters—who make up a majority of the city’s residents but have rarely held political power. DSA members volunteered on each of them.