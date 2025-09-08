Society / The Supreme Court Just Gave the OK to Racial Profiling The court’s ruling allowing ICE to resume its indiscriminate roundups of LA’s Latino residents can only be described as one thing.

An art installation that displays black-and-white images of people detained or deported as a result of ICE raids in Southern California. (Ted Soqui / SIPA USA via AP Images)

On Monday morning, the Supreme Court allowed ICE to resume racially profiling all Latinos in Los Angeles under the suspicion that they might be “illegal” immigrants. The order is technically temporary, allowing racial profiling to happen only until the court reviews the full record, but the Republican justices made it incredibly clear that, whenever the court gets around to voting on the merits of the case, they will still be in favor of racial profiling. The vote was, predictably, 6-3, along party lines, with alleged attempted rapist Brett Kavanaugh as the only justice in the Republican majority who bothered to explain his racist excuse for reasoning.

The case is called Noem v. Perdomo and it has been on the Supreme Court’s shadow docket for months. The issue emerged at the height of Trump’s attack on LA, when multiple citizens reported that ICE was rounding up anybody who was Latino, or looked Latino, for questioning. Racial profiling is unconstitutional (or was, until this morning) and people sued, including the named plaintiff in this case, Pedro Vasquez Perdomo. District Court Judge Maame E. Frimpong (a Biden appointee) issued an emergency injunction prohibiting the raids in July, but the Trump administration appealed that injunction to the Supreme Court.

In a rare example of honesty from this administration, it admitted that it was racially profiling Latinos, and promised to do so again if the Supreme Court lifted the injunction. The government admitted it was only looking at four factors before pulling people off the street:

Their apparent race or ethnicity

Whether they spoke Spanish or spoke English with an accent

The type of location where they were found

The type of job they appeared to do

I shouldn’t have to explain how this is racist, but since white Republicans might read this, I guess I do. If you are a white guy, anywhere in LA, you are presumptively “legal” and ICE will not bother you. If you are a Vietnamese woman working at a nail parlor, you are also presumptively OK. If you are a Chinese guy running a dry cleaner, you’re good. Name the race and the racially stereotypical job, and, according to the US government, you are not on their list. At least for now. Obviously, once the government greenlights racial profiling against one group of people, it’s pretty easy for the white people running the joint to support racial profiling against another.

But, for now, the government’s racism is focused on Latinos. If you’re Latino of any description, or if you merely look like you could be Latino, and you speak with a Spanish accent, and you appear to be at a Home Depot or car wash or just waiting for the freaking bus, ICE claims it has “reasonable suspicion” to pull you off the street and demand that you prove your citizenship. It is a literal double standard. Being Latino or looking Latino presumptively makes you “suspicious” to ICE.

And the Supreme Court decided that such racism can continue.

Kavanaugh starts where all the racists do these days, by saying that there are a lot of “illegal” immigrants in the country. He then goes on to estimate that there are 2 million undocumented people living in Los Angeles alone, adding “there is an extremely high number and percentage of illegal immigrants in the Los Angeles area.” But if I could stop Kavanaugh right there, I’d point out that even if he thinks that there are 2 million “illegal” immigrants in Los Angeles, he has not established that they are all Latino. And even if he racistly thinks that there are 2 million illegal Latino immigrants in LA, that’s still only a minority percentage of the 5 million Latinos living in LA. Los Angeles is around 50 percent Latino. Kavanaugh’s treatment of all of them as suspect is the very definition of racism.

And, of course, I don’t have figures on how many people look like they might be Latino. They never gave me the color chart white men use to determine who is “OK.”

Unfortunately, Kavanaugh doesn’t stop at these racist premises. He keeps going with classic bigoted reasoning. Kavanaugh claims that it is just “common sense” to stop Latinos who look like they might be engaged in low-wage jobs and question their immigration status. Again, this is only “common sense” to racist people.