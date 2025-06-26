Society / StudentNation / Living With Fracture: A Conversation With Sarah Aziza The Hollow Half is not simply a memoir of personal recovery or an account of Palestinian political history. It’s an exploration of fragmentation.

Stories about displacement and diaspora often broach familiar themes: straddling two worlds, overcoming rupture, stitching the self back together across the chasm of languages and borders. Sarah Aziza’s debut book, The Hollow Half: A Memoir of Bodies and Borders, offers a striking alternative to this pattern.

The memoir chronicles Aziza’s life-threatening struggle with anorexia and its entanglement with intergenerational trauma and the Palestinian history of dispossession, exile, and erasure. As she confronts her eating disorder, Aziza becomes a student of her lineage. Lessons from her grandmother, a refugee from Gaza, and the Palestinian legacy of love and sumud—steadfastness—offer the keys to resisting the disease in herself and the global maladies of colonization, patriarchy, and marginalization.

But The Hollow Half is not simply a memoir of personal recovery or an account of political history. It’s an exploration of fracture. Aziza moves between places (Palestine, America, Saudi Arabia, Jordan), between identities (descendant, partner, survivor), and between languages (Arabic and English) without necessarily seeking closure. Instead, she invites the reader to linger in the unresolved, where yearning for a lost past becomes a transgressive act and fragmentation a tool against complacency.

By sitting with rupture rather than searching to mend it, The Hollow Half becomes a genre-defying reflection on inherited wounds, imposed silence, and the liberating truths stored within the corporeal realm. In lyrical and incisive prose, Aziza examines how the legacies of conquest and expulsion reverberate through the most intimate of terrains: memory, language, and flesh. Steered by the specter of her Palestinian grandmother, she crafts a reckoning with the past and present that renders the book both timely and timeless.

The Nation spoke with Aziza about The Hollow Half on May 30 at the 2025 Puffin Nation Fund Student Journalism Conference.

—Lara-Nour Walton

Lara-Nour Walton: You open your book with the quote, “For Gaza Words Fail.” You have also published essays—“Crimes Against Language” for The Baffler comes to mind—where you discuss how the ongoing genocide makes words “incomprehensible.” What was the impetus for writing this book, and how did your ability to articulate yourself change with the onset of the genocide?

Sarah Aziza: It was a journey. I passed through multiple stages of world events while writing this book. I started writing in early 2020—so under the pall of the early pandemic. It was a very disorienting time. It was also when I had recently emerged from the hospital after being admitted for a near-fatal eating disorder. I felt really dismantled as a human being, and I started to feel this hunger to revive my memories of my grandmother. I had begun dreaming about her, and, as a writer, I was processing that through words. I was putting things down in a Google Doc that was growing and growing, and eventually, my investigative side clicked into gear, and I started doing a lot of research, oral history, building these stories, and starting to, unintentionally at first, connect them to my own personal story, my own personal struggles.

I had about two-thirds of it written by October 7, 2023. I had struggled with finding language for many things throughout the process, but it was just a completely new level of horror and shock as events unfolded in Gaza. I was recently in conversation with Omar El Akkad, who is a fantastic Egyptian writer and journalist, and he asked me if writing matters. I told him I ask myself that every day, and I certainly ask myself that every day during the genocide.

The biggest thing that changed after October 7 was that I wanted to become fiercer as far as the end of the book goes. I changed the ending completely. Each chapter is named after a concept in Arabic. And I changed the last chapter to “مقاومة” which means resistance. I wanted to end with something that went all the way politically—that didn’t only recount family and personal stories and leave it at that. I wanted the reader to have no doubt about the political and material conditions that cause these personal stories and to indict and convict Anglophone readers especially. If you’re reading in English, you’re probably complicit in some way and have to work very hard against that complicity. Just by virtue of where we are—the United States, Canada, the UK—English is usually a violent context.

LNW: In your book you talk about your time in an anorexia treatment center, which you were admitted to in 2019. You wrote: “I accepted that I would not heal inside those walls. The staff, which worked deftly to restore my flesh, could not see what stalked my blood.” Can you explain what exactly stalked your blood? Why did it manifest itself in anorexia and why was the Western mental health framework incapable of helping you recover?