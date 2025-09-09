Feature / How Did Republican Fashion Go From Blazers to Belligerence? Trump and his cronies’ style reflects a platform where grievance is currency and performance is power.

Illustration by Josh Gosfield.

This article appears in the October 2025 issue, with the headline “From Blazers to Belligerence.”

At the events surrounding Ronald Reagan’s inauguration in 1981, guests were handed small jewelry boxes that opened with a satisfying snap. Inside, metal buttons rested on a plush blue-velvet cushion. Each bore the image of a bald eagle with its wings stretched wide before the Capitol dome, a banner streaming from its beak that read “Reagan–Bush.” The buttons were more than keepsakes; they were emblems of conservative longing. After two turbulent decades marked by civil unrest, oil shocks, the Watergate scandal, and a failed war in Vietnam, Republicans yearned to restore a pre-1960, prim and proper American society. On that day, under a clear winter sky, those gleaming buttons symbolized optimism. A card included with the gift read: “Together, let us make this A Great New Beginning.”

Republican organizers had commissioned the buttons from Ben Silver—a Charleston, South Carolina–based outfitter whose trade was, and remains, the adornment of America’s gilded class—on the assumption that every attendee of Reagan’s celebrations already owned a navy sport coat onto which the hardware could be affixed. With a swift replacement of buttons, hopsack jackets turned into blazers: not merely articles of clothing but markers of identity.

Gleaming gold: Buttons designed by Ben Silver, the South Carolina outfitter known for dressing America’s elite, for Ronald Reagan’s 1981 inauguration.

Although blazers were initially worn for sport (the term comes from the red jackets worn by members of the Lady Margaret Boat Club at St John’s College in Cambridge, which visually “blazed” along the water), by the early 1980s, they symbolized belonging in polite society. Blazers allowed one entry into country clubs and Ivy League alumni houses, where paintings of 19th-century men hanging above mahogany wainscoting﻿ enshrined success according to particular moral and professional codes. For many conservatives, such environments represented civility and decorum.

Four decades later, that uniform has all but vanished. The shift isn’t unique to Republicans—men’s fashion writ large has grown increasingly informal. But within the GOP, that broader trend reflects a reordering of power. The Republican Party is no longer governed by Reagan’s acolytes but by Donald Trump, a real estate showman whose understanding of politics is indistinguishable from his understanding of branding. Trump has remade the party not only in spirit, but also—perhaps primarily—in aesthetics, transforming it into a right-wing populist platform in which grievance is currency and performance is power. Where Reaganism once whispered the genteel respectability of brass buttons, Trumpism bellows in red MAGA hats, “Never Surrender” T-shirts, and metallic gold sneakers that give off a tinsel gleam like a casino chandelier. The shift in aesthetics mirrors that in politics: Everything is spectacle, and the louder the spectacle, the more authentic the power it claims to represent.

To trace the evolution of the Republican aesthetic, one must understand codes in men’s tailoring. Before Trump’s rise in politics, Republican dress was firmly rooted in Brooks Brothers, the oldest American menswear brand in continuous operation. The relationship between Brooks Brothers and conservatism was once so tight that the anarchic attempt by Republican operatives to stop the 2000 Florida vote recount became known as the “Brooks Brothers riot.”

For much of the 20th century, Brooks Brothers represented the white bourgeoisie—particularly WASPs who traced their roots back to the Mayflower. In the early 1900s, the company debuted its iconic No. 1 Sack Suit, which was distinguished by its soft, natural shoulders, center hook vent, and a three-button closure with lapels gently rolling to the center button. Most notably, the sack suit lacked a front dart, the long, stitched-down fold that makes the garment hug the wearer’s contours. The sack suit carried American elites from the jazz clubs of the Roaring Twenties through the Great Depression and onto the Ivy League campuses of the postwar boom.

Even so, there was a paradox stitched into the Brooks Brothers aesthetic. Because the company dressed elites, its raiments took on status as those men saw their fortunes rise with industrial capitalism. At the same time, its styles were a reflection of Yankee values that emphasized restraint and downplaying wealth. The American sack suit was more democratic than its European counter­parts: straight sides, soft shoulders, and machine-finished lapels, as opposed to the shapely silhouettes in Italy and the hard, militaristic shoulders in Britain. Brooks Brothers suits were typically accompanied by matte silk, rep striped ties in dull colors, and oxford-cloth button-down shirts with frayed collars.

(Joe McNally / Getty Images)

When Adlai Stevenson—a model of the well-bred, intellectual elite—campaigned for president in 1952, a Life photographer captured the underside of his shoe, revealing a worn-out sole. Years later, Tom Wolfe would popularize the “Boston Cracked Shoe” in The Bonfire of the Vanities, capturing this aesthetic of genteel disrepair. In this way, threadbare clothing from a certain store, worn in a particular way, could both downplay and signal affluence—the paradox of old money. Before long, this became known as Ivy Style, worn by men who rode the conveyor belt from Phillips Academy Andover to Harvard to Washington.

During the first six or so decades of the 20th century, liberals and conservatives alike wore Ivy Style into the hallowed halls of power. But as the century pushed forward, the look became politicized. After the civil rights movement, second-wave feminism, and anti-war protests, the suit went from a symbol of respectability to an emblem undeserving of awe. Young Americans refused to inherit the establishment’s uniform, adopting alternative styles: the rocker, the beatnik, the hippie, the radical.

Still, tailored clothing didn’t die. After a slow decline starting in the late 1960s, it roared back in the ’80s, this time not as the threadbare tweeds of old-money elites but as the slick uniform of a new tycoon class. This was the era of the power suit—an oversize garment with extended, padded shoulders and a severely defined waist that gave men an imposing V-shaped figure. Whereas the Brooks Brothers suit favored soft lines, this style of tailoring was angular. The power suit was worn with bright ties and banker collars, exemplified by Michael Douglas’s Gordon Gekko in the 1987 film Wall Street. If the Ivy look was about playing down wealth, the power suit announced it with exuberance.