You Have the Right to an Attorney, but It Might Cost You Approximately 40 states allow courts to charge for the use of a public defender, acting as an additional punishment for those who cannot afford to pay.

Joshua Sedgeman thought his court-appointed lawyer would be free. He was indigent after all, meaning his financial circumstances qualified him for public representation after he was arrested in 2015 for allegedly robbing a medical marijuana caregiver in Michigan. But in 2020, after a drawn-out trial and retrial process in which Sedgeman was convicted and sentenced to at least 20 years in prison, he was hit with his attorney bill: $21,070.

Public representation for indigent defendants is a right guaranteed by the Constitution according to the landmark Supreme Court ruling Gideon v. Wainwright. Despite the common perception of public defenders as free, approximately 40 states allow courts to charge indigent defendants for the use of a public defender or court-appointed counsel. Since 80 percent of defendants in the U.S. qualify for a court-appointed attorney, these fees are assessed frequently.

“I was very surprised that I was being charged—and especially the amount that I was charged for attorneys that I honestly didn’t even use,” Sedgeman told The Nation. He said that as part of the attorney fees, he was charged for investigators that he never met or spoke with.

After Sedgeman was sentenced and transferred to the Michigan Department of Corrections, the money began to be slowly taken out of his prisoner account. When his brother sent him $100, the court seized it all, he said. Other times, his brother would send about $50 and he would only see $10 or so. That meant Sedgeman couldn’t buy things he needed: deodorant, clothing, toothpaste, or phone calls to communicate with his family.

Eventually Sedgeman and Maya Menlo, a public defender in the State Appellate Defender Office, objected to the attorney fees on appeal, and they were ultimately vacated. But in most Michigan cases, according to Menlo, these fees don’t get challenged at all.

Critics of public defense fees argue that they act as an additional punishment for exercising one’s constitutional right to an attorney, placing an unfair financial burden on the neediest members of society. Michael Mrozinski, co-author of a 2022 National Legal Aid and Defender Association report on public defense fees, said that they also encourage a defendant to waive the right to an attorney. And because most states have higher fees in cases that go to trial, the fees also motivate defendants to take a plea deal as opposed to “having their day in court,” he said.

“We shouldn’t be funding the criminal justice system on the backs of poor people,” said Robert Ravitz, the Oklahoma County Public Defender. “There’s an element of cruelty to it where there are people in a bad situation and courts are trying to squeeze them for money,” said Mrozinski.

Proponents defend the fees as an important source of revenue for a public defense system with skyrocketing expenditures. Judge Dee Johnson of Texas’ 47th District Court said she doesn’t support assessing fees on those who would never be able to pay them, but that the fees can be a valuable support to the justice system. “I do think that when someone commits a crime, they should have some responsibility for the cost to get them through the system,” she said.

Counsel costs assessed on indigent defendants come in various forms. Some states charge defendants a set fee based on the type of case at hand. For example, Oklahoma charges indigent defendants a $150 attorney fee in misdemeanor cases that end in a guilty plea and a $250 fee in felony cases. But more commonly, states determine the fees on a case-by-case basis, relying on attorneys’ own estimates of the cost of their representation to determine how much to charge. That allows defendants to be billed for hundreds or even thousands of dollars in public counsel fees.

Some states also assess an up-front fee when a defendant applies for and acquires public representation, which typically ranges between $20 and $200. But even that can be a significant burden for many indigent defendants, said Shannon Dale, a court-appointed attorney in Massachusetts, which assesses a $150 fee or 15 hours of community service on indigent defendants. “A lot of our clients are without a stable home or rely on the shelter system, are suffering from multiple substance or alcohol abuse issues, are mentally ill. So they’re battling a lot and have no source of income.”