Subscribe to The Nation Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Subscribe to The Nation Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Subscribe to The Nation Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

Democracy prevailed this year thanks to the spectacular efforts and determination of grassroots activists and electoral allies across the country. But it was far too close—and it took all of us. You could feel it, in the calls to landlines, texts to cell phones, even the few door knocks—and the sustained mobilization of tens of thousands who knew this was a fight like no other in American history.

Despite ruthless GOP voter suppression, voters turned out more votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris than for any other ticket ever. It’s all the more impressive knowing Biden was far from the first choice of many progressives, who nevertheless understood he was the only choice given the existential threat of a second term for Donald Trump and his corrupt, incompetent, and dangerous administration.

And The Nation helped us get there. From Senate to statehouse, we covered the races that were critical in this year’s elections, and we championed a powerful, emerging generation of activists and progressive politicians. Today, as I look back on four years of powerful journalism at The Nation, I am hopeful about what we can achieve going forward. And I’m excited—and I hope you are too.

The progressive values, leaders, and movements we championed throughout the Trump presidency played a pivotal role in wresting our country back. We carried the banner for racial justice, climate action, health care reform, criminal justice reform, immigration rights, economic justice, a principled foreign policy, and so many other ideas—all of which helped assemble and energize the broad coalition of Americans who gave Joe Biden the biggest margin of victory since FDR. Current Issue View our current issue

Now, The Nation is readying to keep on championing those goals, as we seek to hold Biden to his promises and persuade him to go even further toward building a progressive future for our country. Your support has never been more important than it is at this moment.

So, I ask you to make an especially generous year-end contribution to The Nation, as we stand on the precipice of a new beginning for our beleaguered democracy. A generous Nation supporter has created a fund to match your gift, so every dollar you contribute by December 31 will have twice the impact on our journalism and influence.

Progressives defined the 2020 agenda and provided much of the “Get out the vote” organizing that pushed Biden over the finish line. Now we have another chance to depose Mitch McConnell with the January runoffs in Georgia. Once more, progressives will give their all to win both seats and—by taking back the Senate—make sure President Biden has a fighting chance to enact what could and should be the most progressive agenda in history.

Whatever the outcome, The Nation and our journalists will be at the forefront, pushing the Biden administration on progressive issues—including climate change, health care reform, and living wages—just as we were one of the leading sources of visibility and political oxygen for the anti-Trump resistance.

As always, your support is at the heart of our success. Our fearless independence depends on it.

More than any other publication in America, The Nation has the mandate, history, track record, commitment, and independence to undertake the caliber of journalism needed to make a difference in how this next chapter of America’s story unfolds.

Please consider making a year-end contribution to support that journalism to the extent your means allow, knowing every dollar will be matched—doubling your impact—if we receive your gift by December 31. We have much to look forward to, and even more to accomplish together.

— Katrina vanden Heuvel, Nation Editorial Director and Publisher