Society / Obituary / The Pope Who Decried the Savage Inequalities of Billionaire-Class Capitalism Pope Francis, who has died at 88, fought for economic justice with a consistency that distinguished him from the elites of his time.

A worshiper holds a small picture of the late Pope Francis during a service in Buenos Aires Cathedral on April 21, 2025. (Cristina Sille / picture alliance via Getty Images)

Pope Francis, who died Monday at age 88, used his dozen years as the head of the Catholic Church, and arguably the most prominent religious leader in the world, to advocate for peace (especially in the Middle East), for bold responses to the climate crisis, for humane treatment of refugees, for responsible uses of increasingly out-of-control technologies and, with a consistency that distinguished him from the corporate and political elites of his time, for economic justice.

That final commitment extended from a spiritual and practical concern for the poor on the part of the first Latin American and the first Jesuit to be chosen to serve as the pope in the church’s 2,000-year history. It was central to Francis’s mission over the course of his remarkable pontificate. Indeed, in the announcement of Francis’s death on the morning after Easter Sunday, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, said, “He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized.”

That teaching was bold and instructive. It began early and never stopped.

Just months after he became the head of the Catholic Church in 2013, Pope Francis condemned the “new tyranny” of unfettered capitalism and the “idolatry of money.” In an apostolic exhortation issued in the fall of that year, he argued, “As long as the problems of the poor are not radically resolved by rejecting the absolute autonomy of markets and financial speculation and by attacking the structural causes of inequality, no solution will be found for the world’s problems or, for that matter, to any problems.”

The pope took a side in the debates about capitalism that had been sparked by Occupy Wall Street and other movements of the period—not just in his manifesto but in interviews, warning, “Today we are living in an unjust international system in which ‘King Money’ is at the center.”

Francis encouraged resistance to “the absolute autonomy of the marketplace and financial speculation” that creates “a throwaway culture that discards young people as well as its older people.”

“What I would tell the youth is to worry about looking after one another and to be conscious of this and to not allow themselves to be thrown away,” he told a television audience in his native Argentina.

“So that throwaway culture does not continue, so that a culture of inclusion is achieved.”

The reference to a “culture of inclusion”—as opposed to a market-driven “culture of exclusion”—was not casual. In his 2013 faith-based assessment of moral issues relating to capitalism, and across the ensuing years of his service, Pope Francis decried the “economy of exclusion and inequality.” It was a message that he took to the far corners of the planet and the corridors of global power—including the US Capitol, where he delivered a challenging and visionary address to a joint session of Congress in 2015.

At the root of his preaching across the years was a humbly spoken, yet intellectually and emotionally profound, worldview. Capitalism without limits, he said, created pain without limits.