Society / The War Against Palestinians on Campus Keeps Getting More Absurd It’s become so predictable: Palestinians try to gather at a university and all hell breaks loose.

(Matt Rourke / AP)

The 2023 Palestine Writes Literature Festival took place as scheduled on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania late last month. The festival—which bills itself as “the only North American literature festival dedicated to celebrating and promoting cultural productions of Palestinian writers and artists”—offers a valuable occasion to showcase work by and about Palestinians. It also provides Palestinians and Palestinian Americans a rare opportunity to celebrate their culture, history, and future as a people.

You could be forgiven, though, for imagining that Palestine Writes was something much more dramatic than a literary gathering, because its very existence seems to be a huge threat to certain people and institutions.

First, there was a concerted effort to stop the festival from taking place at all. This was accompanied by the kinds of shrill accusations, denunciations, condemnations, and crude forms of character assassination familiar to anyone who speaks up for Palestinian rights in the US academy.

Online headlines screamed that Penn would be hosting “a festival of antisemites.” All the predictable places published all the predictable warnings of “problematic content,” “troubling participants,” “blood libels,” “demonization of Israel,” and, above all, frantically repeated accusations of “anti-Semitism.” Someone even hired a van—emblazoned with lurid posters denouncing festival participants and the university president—to drive around the campus in anticipation of the anti-Semitic hatefest to come. Penn’s top administrators, including President Elizabeth Magill, issued their own statement denouncing much of the festival’s content, though they did not ban Palestine Writes from taking place.

This kind of frenzied rhetoric was not surprising. The organizations trying to suppress any large-scale articulation of Palestinian culture, history, and rights at our universities almost always adhere to a predetermined script irrespective of the specificities of the event they aim to target.

The sheer predictability is itself an act of intimidation. Host any such event on your campus, the implicit message goes, and you too can count on what happened at Penn: a storm of “controversy” and howls of “anti-Semitism,” along with the attendant bad press, waves of alumni letters, deep-pocketed donors complaining, and, invariably, some politician or another weighing in to add that little extra frisson of threat (in this case, New Jersey Representative Josh Gottheimer, who took it upon himself to denounce the festival in a letter sent to the university president).

However tediously formulaic it is, the actual content of these messages of warning and accusation is worth spending a little time puzzling over. It turns out that, contained within the outer shell of pumped-up and overheated vitriol, there’s an inner void, a yawning absence of substance.

To take a prime example, the American Jewish Committee denounced the Palestine Writes event for its allegedly “deeply problematic content, including speakers with well-established records of anti-Semitic rhetoric, along with programs and materials that present distorted and bigoted views of Israel and Zionism.”

The supposedly “anti-Semitic” speakers identified by the AJC included CUNY professor Marc Lamont Hill—who was infamously removed from CNN in 2018 because of his support for Palestine—and former Pink Floyd front man Roger Waters. As “evidence” of Waters’s anti-Semitism, the AJC laughably referred to a photo of him wearing a quasi-Nazi uniform in concert. The organization had perhaps (if we’re being generous) forgotten everything we’re supposed to have learned in high school about satire and parody—as well as the context of Waters’s specific performance, which is a denunciation of fascism, despotism, and oppression that Waters has been performing for nearly 45 years.

As for the festival’s “deeply problematic content,” the AJC offers two examples.

The first is the screening of the 2021 film Farha, a harrowing dramatization of one tiny episode in the 1948 Nakba—the ethnic cleansing of Palestine—from the viewpoint of an adolescent Palestinian girl. According to the AJC, the film includes “anti-Semitic tropes” and “blood libels” and “casts Jews as vicious, bloodthirsty, and cruel.” Farha, it adds, “is a distortive piece of fiction, yet it is often treated as evidence of extreme, unprovoked Israeli cruelty towards innocent Palestinians during Israel’s War of Independence.”

The second example of supposedly “deeply problematic content” cited by the AJC is Palestine Writes’ use of the academic discourse of settler colonialism to situate and understand the Zionist project in Palestine. This discourse, according to the AJC, is inappropriate because it refers to “ethnic cleansing by displacing and dispossessing a native or pre-existing population.” Referring to Israel as a settler-colonialist state, it insists, “is not only factually inaccurate, it is an anti-Semitic demonization of the State of Israel.”

The sheer perversity of such assessments actually helps us to understand the motivation of the plug-and-play “controversy” generators who are so quick to spring up in response to major events on Palestine at campuses across the United States, of which Palestine Writes is merely the most recent example.