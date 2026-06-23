We Can’t Let the Good Vibes Stop Us From Demanding More of Mamdani Mamdani’s Knicks speech was exhilarating, but we can’t let these kinds of spectacles prevent us from pressuring politicians to do better.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and OG Anunoby of the New York Knicks on a float during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals.

(Michael Nigro / Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

I coach youth basketball because I love both the sport and seeing young people discover that by working together, they can be greater than the sum of their parts. But on a selfish level, I do it for the speeches. I love giving the sports speech: the rallying cry that, if delivered correctly, can unite a team and make even timid kids roar like lions. Until last week, the greatest sports speech I ever heard was fictional: Al Pacino as coach Tony D’Amato in Any Given Sunday telling his fraying team that they had to “find out life’s this game of inches.… On this team…we claw with our fingernails for that inch because we know when we add up all those inches, that’s going to make the fucking difference between winning and losing, between living and dying.” On some tough days, watching that speech is my morning coffee.

Recently, though, I heard a new all-time favorite. But I’m wrestling with my ardor for the message and messenger.

I have been waiting my entire life for my favorite team, the New York Knicks, to win a title. Then, at a championship parade for the ages that I was fortunate enough to attend, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, in just over eight minutes, brought the thunder in a sports speech that will be replayed as long as anyone wears the orange-and-blue. He centered his remarks around the unfathomable 29-point comeback that the team made in the pivotal game four of the series. He reminded his audience that when the team fell by 29 points, the number-crunchers said that they had a 99.6 percent chance of losing the game. Then the mayor said the following:

“But there is one thing that the pundits just don’t get about this team—that they just don’t get about this city. It’s in that 0.4 percent that we go to work. It’s in that 0.4 percent that Jalen Brunson—the same guy that so many said was too small—proves that not only is he good enough; he is the new standard for greatness. It’s in that 0.4 percent that OG Anunoby watches the ball float from the top of the arc and starts running toward the basket, fingers reaching towards the heavens. It’s in that 0.4 percent that Karl-Anthony Towns finds the strength to mourn his mother and still pull in rebound after rebound, make block after block. It’s in that 0.4 percent that Jose Alvarado shows every kid growing up in public housing that a son of Brooklyn and Queens can win for every one of the five boroughs. It’s in that 0.4 percent that Mitch breaks his finger before game one and says, ‘Go get the tape.” It’s in that 0.4 percent that Josh Hart gets rebounds that break teams, that Mikal Bridges proves he was worth every single draft pick, that Landry Shamet pulls up from downtown, that every one of these 18 players transforms the franchise, that Mike Brown keeps this team believing. Most of all, it’s in that 0.4 percent that the Knicks do what New Yorkers have always done when we are told something is impossible. We find a way. We win.…

“The Knicks did not just win for New York City—they won like New York City. What is New York if not your back up against the wall, a dream that feels just out of reach, a rent payment you don’t know how you will ever make? What is New York if not 99.6 percent of the world stacked against you? And who are New Yorkers if not people who hear those odds and smile? Who look at a 0.4 percent chance of success and ask, ‘Why’re you giving me a head start?’ This is our city. This is our team. For 53 years, we watched. For 53 years, we waited. Now, we’ve won. One last time, New York, say it with me: Knicks in five.”

I heard this and felt pride in never surrendering my love for this team, even though the franchise owner, James Dolan, is a repugnant, Trumpist nepo-billionaire. I felt pride in New York City for coming together in joy to support a squad that never quit. And I felt great relief that this was being eloquently articulated by a 34-year-old democratic socialist instead of the criminal former mayor and ICE enthusiast Eric Adams, or the wretched misogynist Andrew Cuomo. And, yes, I felt pride that the people of New York would take a chance on a young Muslim man born in Uganda in the 1990s over yet another self-involved, corrupt boomer refusing to let go of the mic.

But the glory of this speech comes with its own contradictions. Readers of this column know that we talk a great deal about “sportswashing,” when politicians—often part of right-wing, authoritarian regimes—use sports to distract from pressing problems or their own failings. For Trump, it seems like this tactic is a weekly occurrence. Except when he’s being booed, sports is his safe space, where adoring crowds feed his bottomless narcissism. But sportswashing is malleable enough that it can be implemented by any politician, particularly in the context of protracted crisis and political conflict.

Mamdani is still in a honeymoon phase with the city—55 percent approval—despite relentless attacks from the right-wing press and the 1-percenters from the Upper East and Upper West Sides that can’t stand the erosion of the influence they had with previous mayoral parasites like Rudy Giuliani, Michael Bloomberg, and Adams. And yet there are still demands that must be made of Mamdani. Though his early accomplishments have already set him apart from the aforementioned execrable predecessors, we must still exert pressure on him. FDR reportedly, in a scene some historians have described as apocryphal, once told the great civil rights and labor leader A. Phillip Randoph, “I agree with what you’ve said. Now go out and make me do it.”

That needs to be a rallying cry: No matter the politician, we have to “make them do” what we think is in the best interests of both ordinary people and radical movements—or why even build an independent left at all? In America, USA: How Race Shadows the Nation’s Anniversaries, Dr. Eddie Glaude writes about how co-optation into the Democratic Party wrecked independent struggles for racial justice. This applies to all movements that don’t start by saying, “Win, don’t assume, our support.”

All of the great vibes—and those vibes are practically visible across the city, thrumming through the humidity—can’t change the fact that Mamdani is reneging on a campaign promise to not increase the number of New York City police officers, instead pledging $70 million to expand the force. This is one of several issues related to policing where members of the left—and most notably his fierce supporters in the Democratic Socialists of America—are for the first time raising their voices in protest. And they are right to do so. They are also frustrated that he is willing to keep on the James Dolan on police commissioners: Jessica Tisch, a billionaire technocrat and fierce defender of the worst of the NYPD. Her job is in Mamdani’s hands, but he has clearly chosen to be hands-off.