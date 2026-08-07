This Week

El-Sayed Wins

 The big melt.

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

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Democratic Senate primary winner Abdul El-Sayed and Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow on August 5, 2026, in Detroit, Michigan

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America Gets to Choose

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OppArt / Michael James Schneider