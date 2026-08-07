Politics / Trump’s Deregulation of Head Start Would Lead to Bigger Class Sizes, Lower Quality The administration has now made public a proposed rule to eliminate critical standards for services in the free preschool program.

Children at a Head Start program in (Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Trump administration released a proposed rule that would eliminate hundreds of regulations that set safety, quality, and other standards for Head Start, the nation’s free preschool program for low-income children, deleting the entire 133-page set of standards and replacing them with a far more slimmed-down version that eliminates numerous health and safety requirements.

What would be left is “a really watered-down Head Start program that removes a lot of the health and safety requirements, quality standards, and comprehensive services,” Katie Hamm, who served as deputy assistant secretary for early childhood development at the Office for the Administration for Children & Families under President Joe Biden, told The Nation.

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose uncle Sargent Shriver helped create Head Start in 1965, said in a press release that the rule is “removing unnecessary bureaucracy, strengthening nutrition and physical health, trusting parents and local communities, and opening Head Start to hundreds of thousands more children. That’s how we renew the promise of Head Start for the next generation.”

The proposed rule eliminates the requirements that limit Head Start class sizes and mandate a minimum number of adults to care for young children. Instead, programs are instructed to follow state rules, but no state has staff-to-child ratio regulations for all age groups that are at least as good as Head Start’s; following state ratios will worsen the minimum requirement for 97 percent of 2-year-olds in Head Start, 93 percent of 3-year-olds, and 71 percent of 4-year-olds, a report from Arizona State University’s Children’s Equity Project found. In its proposed rule, the administration estimates that Head Start teachers would be able to serve between 16 and 32 percent more children in their classrooms if the rule is finalized and that it will “preserve or expand” as many as 236,000 Head Start slots.

But Head Start program directors have told Jennie Mauer, executive director of the Wisconsin Head Start Association, that they have a “deep fear about a requirement to serve more children,” she told The Nation. Some are already operating at lower ratios than required in order to meet the significant needs of the children they serve. More children are coming into Head Start with emotional and developmental issues; for young children, she pointed out, that often means behaviors like biting or throwing that require intensive, hands-on supervision. It’s not that programs don’t want to serve more kids; “they want to serve children in their care in ways that really meet their needs,” she said. If the administration puts pressure on them to serve more children, staff may quit and programs may just have to close, Hamm noted.

The proposed rule also gets rid of a requirement to have at least one bus monitor on all buses, with more as necessary. Programs are concerned about what that will mean when 3- and 4-year-old are put on buses by themselves. “I am really worried about safety,” said Lori Pittman, a former Head Start parent who works at a Head Start program in Washington State, on a press call on held on Thursday.

It also eliminates curriculum requirements that guide the commercial educational materials that programs can buy and implement. Currently, the rules say that curricula must be scientifically valid, aligned with the program’s outcomes framework, and have standardized materials and training procedures. Head Start is such a big purchaser of these materials that these rules have driven up quality across these companies’ products. But “the accountability and the monitoring comes from what’s in the standards,” Hamm said.

It also gets rid of the requirement that Head Start programs be open for a certain number of hours each year, instead saying they have to be open a minimum of just three hours a day, seven days a week.

Gone, too, are guidelines on when and how children can be suspended or expelled and a ban on corporal punishment. For many other standards—those outlining when and how to give all children developmental screenings, provide medical and dental care supports, serve children with disabilities, and include vulnerable families like those who are homeless or in the foster care system—the proposed rule deletes the current guidelines and instead tells programs to follow what’s in the Head Start Act. But the act designated the 133-page guidelines as the place where its requirements would actually be spelled out. “What the act says is that the standards are supposed to tell programs how to implement these things, so it becomes quite circular,” Hamm said. “It leaves programs without clear instructions about when and how to implement things.” For developmental screenings, for example, programs are currently required to do them within 45 days of enrollment and then follow up to make sure children are getting the necessary services; those requirements would all be erased.

Layoffs will be the likely result of these changes, Lauri Morrison-Frichtl, executive director of the Illinois Head Start Association, said on Thursday’s press call, particularly of the staff who currently offer the mental health and disability services that will no longer be required. Pittman said her program will likely have to do the same. “It will have a drastic impact on children and families,” Morrison-Frichtl said.