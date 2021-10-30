Subscribe to The Nation Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month! Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Born in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, Mohammed El-Kurd has witnessed the brutality of Israeli occupation his entire life, including the invasion of his family home by settlers when he was a boy of 11. As a poet his voice is powerful, penetrating—and impossible to ignore. And that makes him a dangerous man. His debut poetry collection, Rifqa, just published, is named for his grandmother, who as it happens shares the name of my grandmother—only hers was in Yiddish.

Nearly 20 years ago, one of the first pieces I wrote for The Nation from London looked forward to “the day when the Palestinians themselves can also be heard, and when the lives of Palestinian children count as much as those of Israeli children, or Americans.” The Nation’s decision to tap El-Kurd as our Palestine correspondent reflects that aspiration and that commitment.

Since adding El-Kurd to our masthead, Nation editors have received a torrent of abuse—much of it too foul to publish. We’ve also been sent hundreds of identical letters accusing us of giving a platform to terror and anti-Semitism. We will not be intimidated by people who think slander is the way to win an argument.

Thankfully, we’ve also received many letters in support of our decision to let Palestinians speak for themselves—a policy The Nation pioneered long ago with Edward Said, and one we hope others in the US media will follow. Some Americans may find what El Kurd says challenging, but given our entanglement in the Middle East, it is absolutely imperative that we are given the chance to listen.

—D.D. Guttenplan

Mohammed El-Kurd is determined to spread hatred for the Jewish people and nation and to create even further division between Israelis and Palestinians. At a time when unity is so desperately needed, El-Kurd is the last person The Nation should be showcasing as their Palestinian voice.

El-Kurd had the audacity to relieve Hamas from any wrongdoing during the May 2021 escalation, despite the fact that the terror group fired over 4,500 missiles on Israeli civilian populations. Moreover, El-Kurd blamed Israel for daring to defend her citizens and referred to teenage Hamas soldiers as innocent children. “The myth of Israeli self-defense relies inherently on public ignorance…,” he tweeted. Current Issue View our current issue

El-Kurd has glorified and whitewashed terrorists, spread hatred of the Jewish nation, and expressed horrific vitriol on social media. In 2020, he posted a photo of terrorist Leila Khaled with a knife and a submachine gun, referring to her as a “freedom fighter.” Khaled is a convicted PLFP (Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine) terrorist who was imprisoned for hijacking two airplanes with Jewish passengers, which resulted in a flight attendant getting shot.

C aren L even

Executive Director,

Baltimore Zionist District

baltimore

I suppose, given your magazine’s long history of anti- Semitism—er, sorry, your profoundly progressive anti-Israel bias—I should not be surprised that you’ve hired the notorious liar, fake news writer, terrorist supporter, and racist bigot Mohammed El-Kurd as your “Palestine correspondent.” Way to go! Goebbels would be proud. The Nation: one of America’s best sources of fake news and Islamist propaganda! You’re turning it into Pravda. You should be ashamed.

H arry K oza

Mohammed El-Kurd is a preeminent voice of a new generation of Palestinians continuing decades-long resistance to Israeli colonialism and military and settler violence. This spring, El-Kurd provided the world a window into settler attempts—backed by Israeli police—to evict and cleanse Palestinians, including the El-Kurd family, from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem. Because of Mohammed and his sister Muna’s prolific social media feeds, people around the world were able to see Israeli state violence firsthand, as well as the brazenness of settlers like Yakob, a New Yorker who candidly named his intention to steal and settle a Palestinian home.

Minimal and biased media coverage meant that El-Kurd was a crucial source of news for hundreds of thousands around the world. And as #SaveSheikhJarrah trended on social media, El-Kurd and other Palestinians broadcasting Israel’s violence faced mass censorship on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

Now right-wing Zionist organizations are smearing El-Kurd with false accusations and pressuring The Nation to fire its only Palestine correspondent for unapologetically exposing the racist brutality of Israel’s colonial project.

My organization, Palestine Legal, stands firmly with Mohammed El-Kurd and The Nation as they elevate the experiences of those most affected by Israel’s colonial violence—something largely missing from media coverage of the issue. Having responded to nearly 2,000 incidents of suppression of Palestine advocacy since 2014, we see the efforts to discredit El-Kurd and deny him a platform for what they are: desperate attempts to silence the truth.

Some of the same organizations currently targeting El-Kurd have also targeted the Palestinian student body vice president at CUNY Law School, Nerdeen Kiswani; IfNotNow cofounder Simone Zimmerman; and Representative Betty McCollum (D-Minn.), who was absurdly named an “Anti-Semite of the Week” for introducing legislation that would prohibit US taxpayer funding for the military detention of children by any country, including Israel.

We saw an uptick in the backlash against Palestine advocates during this spring’s solidarity protests, but we are also seeing a wave of people mobilized to speak out for Palestinian freedom. The courageous work of El-Kurd and the principled positions people are taking for Palestinian rights pose a hard reality for Israel and its allies: You can no longer hide the truth of Israel’s wrongdoing, and you can’t silence its messengers.

D ima K halidi

Director, Palestine Legal

chicago

There are few individuals who can personally be credited with generating a seismic shift in the discourse around a political cause. Mohammed El-Kurd is undoubtedly one of them. Grounded by his community in Sheikh Jarrah, and together with his sister Muna, El-Kurd has left an indelible mark on the way Palestine is talked about in the international media. That imprint is set to deepen with his new post at The Nation, which I am following from Haifa with great excitement.

By bringing on El-Kurd as its Palestine correspondent, The Nation is helping to correct a major historical wrong. Palestinians have long been robbed of the ability to narrate our struggle in the United States, forced to watch while others articulated our stories without us. To this day, we are being turned away from mainstream platforms, dismissed as untrustworthy sources, and vilified as racists for questioning a regime that, in its own words and deeds, defines racial supremacy as the lifeblood of its existence.

El-Kurd has been pivotal in overturning this skewed media landscape. He has demonstrated not only that Palestinians are fully capable of speaking for themselves but also that they are the most important narrators of both their oppression and their aspirations.

El-Kurd, of course, is one out of millions working to build a new media ecosystem around Palestine-Israel, and these millions will not always speak in the same voice. But his place at The Nation is a critical part of that rising movement, and we are proud to stand with him as we carve out our path to dignity and justice for all.

A mjad I raqi

Editor, +972 Magazine

haifa

I don’t know Mohammed El-Kurd personally, but I have been hearing about him for years. As long ago as 2012, a friend who was active in the Sheikh Jarrah solidarity movement told me about him, this brilliant, brave, sweet, sensitive boy that I absolutely had to meet. Settlers had at that point taken over half of El-Kurd’s family’s house. (Quite literally: They split it in half and lived side by side in what must have been an unbearable intimacy.) The El-Kurds were living in fear of eviction and of horrendous violence, but also with the daily realities of the occupation at its ugliest and most personal level: constant insults, harassment, threats, and humiliation, a level of insecurity that is impossible for most of us to imagine.

I never ended up meeting him, but I was not surprised when, this past spring, evictions were once again pending in Sheikh Jarrah, and El-Kurd, all grown up, emerged as a powerful voice of dissent. To be a vocal opponent of injustice in Jerusalem, if you are Palestinian, means becoming a target. Outspoken Palestinians, especially if they are as charismatic and eloquent as El-Kurd, are smeared as terrorists, extremists, anti-Semites. The result is that, time and again, Palestinians get silenced. The threat they pose to the unbearable status quo is kicked once again into the dark.

The Nation has for years been a bright and brave exception to the general censorship that pervades US media reporting on Palestine. It is one thing, of course, to give a platform to American Jews who are critical of Israel, and another thing entirely to give Palestinians the opportunity to speak for themselves. El-Kurd’s perspective and his voice are irreplaceable, and I am eagerly looking forward to his next dispatch.

B en E hrenreich

barcelona

I want to commend The Nation for creating the position of Palestine correspondent and hiring Mohammed El-Kurd in that role. Before his powerful piece on Beita [“A Night With Palestine’s Defenders of the Mountain,” online only], I don’t think most American readers knew what they had been missing. Now they do. I don’t allow myself too much optimism about Israel-Palestine, but I confess that, upon reading El-Kurd’s first piece as Palestine correspondent, I couldn’t help but think that your move will be mimicked by other publications, whose editors will one day look back upon their current coverage with shame.

N athan T hrall

Jerusalem

I write to commend The Nation for making Mohammed El-Kurd part of your team. He brings a voice from the heart of Palestine, bearing witness to the daily realities Palestinians face on the ground and sharing them with your readers. What a breath of fresh air! El-Kurd is also no novice at this. For years, I have watched him closely as he has been telling his story, his family’s story, and Palestine’s story to the world via social media.

For too long, voices like El-Kurd’s have been missing from our conversation, and reporting on Palestinians’ lived experiences, through Palestinian eyes, is desperately needed. Sure, there will be those dedicated to Israel’s apartheid project who will bristle at the idea that a Palestinian view would be so represented in your pages. Such ire is but further evidence of the need for El-Kurd’s voice.

El-Kurd also comes from a generation of Palestinians that will have far more to do with shaping the future on the ground than the leaders of the past. Your readers are served well by reading the reporting he will bring, and I hope they will pay careful attention to his contributions. I know I will.

Y ousef M unayyer

Non-resident Fellow, Arab Center

washington, d.c.

As a professor at Brooklyn College, where Mohammed El-Kurd is getting his MFA in poetry, I was thrilled to learn that he had been hired as your Palestine correspondent. This is an excellent move for The Nation and the nation. We are desperately in need, in this country, of the kind of eye and ear El-Kurd has brought to bear on the situation in Palestine, and it’s a credit to your magazine that he now will have a place in your pages.

C orey R obin

Distinguished Professor of Political Science

Brooklyn College and the CUNY Graduate Center

brooklyn