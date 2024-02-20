Letters / February 20, 2024

Letters From the February 2024 Issue

Modern midwifery… Idle laws…

Our Readers

Modern Midwifery

Moira Donegan focuses on the 1950s language of “natural” birth and the 1970s alternative of “hippie” birth in her review of Allison Yarrow’s new book, Birth Control: The Insidious Power of Men Over Motherhood, but that misses the contemporary discussion in the midwifery movement [“More Than a Natural Function,” December 25, 2023/January 1, 2024].

Yarrow disagrees with the “natural” birth method as created by the British obstetrician Grantly Dick-Read, which was about being a good hospital patient rather than centering the physiological and emotional needs of the person giving birth. Donegan sees that disagreement as an “inconsistency” in Yarrow’s book, but Yarrow is arguing that giving birth against gravity (as hospitals forced women to do), being denied food or drink while hooked to IV poles, and not having the option of pain medication all made birth more painful and difficult. Controlling one’s responses to pain while being tied down in absurd positions did not make it more “natural.”

Turning birth—a physiologically normal process—over to a surgical specialty (yes, obstetrics is a surgical specialty) has not played out well in this country. The United States, with its highly medicalized birth system, has shockingly high rates of maternal and infant mortality, while the alternatives of midwifery care have been shown to be safer over and over again. Midwives do not deny that the occasional cesarean section may be needed. But the rate has gone from 5 percent in 1970 to 32 percent now in the US, with varied but similar increases all over the world. And instead of falling, maternal and infant mortality rates in the US continue to rise. Moving birth back to midwifery care and focusing on the physiology of birth will save lives.

Barbara Katz Rothman
Professor of Sociology, Women’s and Gender Studies, and Public Health
City University of New York
new york city

Idle Laws

Current Issue

Cover of February 2024 Issue
February 2024 Issue

Re “Seat Time,” by Alicia Inez Guzmán [November 27/December 4, 2023]: The global nuclear crisis we face goes far beyond idle electricians at Los Alamos. Nuclear nations are now engaged in a new nuclear arms race that includes weapons with lower yields, increasing the likelihood of their use in conflicts. The planet is facing climate catastrophe due to human activity, including wars that continue unabated. Israel, which has unacknowledged nuclear weapons, is embroiled in an existential, no-win war. Although their use may seem unlikely, a government minister has already suggested it.

Realistically, all wars and weapons commerce need to be halted immediately for there to be any hope of climate mitigation. There is an international law in force that bans the use, possession, testing, and transfer of nuclear weapons: the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. But nuclear states have ignored this global civil society agreement. There have been no consequences for these nations’ ruling elites.

Thea Paneth
arlington, mass.

Our Readers

often submit letters to the editor that are worth publishing, in print and/or online.

More from The Nation

A Father's Day visit to the Joe Kegans State Jail, Sunday, June 17, 2012, in Houston, Texas.

The Invisible Labor of Women Who Love Incarcerated People The Invisible Labor of Women Who Love Incarcerated People

There are few things more important for people in prison than keeping links with the outside world. That task falls overwhelmingly to women.

Rachel Zarrow and Christopher Blackwell

Urban Surveillance Is More Menacing Than Ever

Urban Surveillance Is More Menacing Than Ever Urban Surveillance Is More Menacing Than Ever

Cameras aren’t just monitoring us in public—now they’re actually yelling at us.

Column / Kate Wagner

Humphrey Bogart in “Casablanca”

Can We Afford to Sit Out the Fight Against Fascism? Can We Afford to Sit Out the Fight Against Fascism?

Choosing the lesser evil is never inspiring. Still, it’s a choice all of us will have to face.

Editorial / D.D. Guttenplan

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is GettyImages-1948402901.jpg President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally to

There Is Only One Way for Biden to Fulfill His Promise to “Restore Roe” There Is Only One Way for Biden to Fulfill His Promise to “Restore Roe”

If the president truly wants to protect reproductive rights, he’s going to have to do what he’s so far refused even to consider: expand the Supreme Court.

Column / Elie Mystal

Harry Belafonte sings before a crowd at a civil rights rally.

From the Front Lines to the Corporate World: My DEI Journey From the Front Lines to the Corporate World: My DEI Journey

From intention to impact: a practical guide.

Malia Lazu

The Divided Landscape of Indian American Politics

The Divided Landscape of Indian American Politics The Divided Landscape of Indian American Politics

The Desi diaspora is both rising up and fracturing on issues of religion, race, and caste, with far-reaching implications for US politics.

Feature / Jeet Heer