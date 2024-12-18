Society / One of the Supreme Court’s Most Infamous Cases Is As Relevant as Ever Eighty years ago, Korematsu v. United States upheld the incarceration of Japanese Americans. The racism and hysteria that fueled that decision are still with us today.

Fred Korematsu in 1983. (Gary Fong / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

On December 18, 1944, the Supreme Court issued one of its most notorious decisions: Korematsu v. United States. The plaintiff, Fred Korematsu, a 25-year-old Japanese American man from San Leandro, California, who had refused orders to move to a concentration camp, was convicted of violating Order 9066, which authorized the mass removal of Japanese Americans, and Public Law 503, which sentenced any Japanese Americans who violated the exclusion order to jail.

Korematsu’s case, along with that of a young Japanese American woman and former California state employee, Mitsuye Endo, challenged the fundamental question of whether the government acted within reason when it imprisoned a whole community based on their ethnic background and outlawed their presence on the West Coast. The judges ruled 6–3 in Korematsu that the Roosevelt administration was justified in ordering the removal policy even if the kind of racial classification that implied should be subject to “strict scrutiny,” a term that endures in the court’s constitutional doctrine. The court then ruled unanimously in Endo’s case that the confinement of citizens who were “concededly loyal” to the United States needed to end.

Ironically, the Endo case had a more immediate impact in addressing the mass incarceration of American citizens. As Greg Robinson notes in his article on Ex Parte Endo for Densho, it was the Endo ruling that led the Army to lift exclusion and allow Japanese Americans to return to their homes on the West Coast after three years behind barbed wire. Yet it is Korematsu and his case that we remember most.

The Korematsu case is now seen as one of the lowest points in the court’s history, and Korematsu has been immortalized as a victim of racist American injustice. In Trump vs. Hawaii, Chief Justice John Roberts and other conservative judges specifically disclaimed Korematsu—while upholding Donald Trump’s Muslim ban.

After eighty years, the ghosts of the incarceration remain with us. Roberts did not explicitly overrule two other “Japanese internment” cases—Hirabayashi and Yasui v. US—and they remain citable as “good law.”

And even though our society has changed dramatically over the past 80 years, in many ways we are not much different from Americans in 1942. In a presidential race where the winning candidate repeated xenophobic lies about Haitian Americans, promised to deport millions of immigrants, and continued to refer to “enemies within,” we need to study this tragic chapter if we want to live in a society that values equality and rejects bigotry as a political tool.

The story of Japanese American incarceration has become a sort of Rorschach test. To liberals, it’s a painful example of racial intolerance and xenophobia. To conservatives, it’s a story of big government run amok. Perhaps among the most ridiculous and disturbing use of this history is Trump’s recent comparison between the January 6 insurrectionists and incarcerated Japanese Americans.

That nonsensical statement is easy to dismiss. But more profound corruptions of the past are also taking place, such as the recent reports that the chief archivist at the National Archives was actively suppressing information concerning Japanese American incarceration in an attempt to whitewash the nation’s history.

All Americans should be familiar with the facts. None of the 120,000 Japanese Americans who were incarcerated were found guilty of any acts of sabotage. They were imprisoned only on the grounds of their race. In fact, in November 1941, even before Pearl Harbor, a secret report commissioned by President Roosevelt, based partly on information gathered by the Office of Naval Intelligence and FBI, asserted that the overwhelming majority of Japanese Americans were loyal to the US. “We do not want to throw a lot of American citizens into a concentration camp of course, and especially as the almost unanimous verdict is that in case of war [Japanese Americans] will be quiet, very quiet.” By February 1942, however, members of Congress and the War Department lobbied Roosevelt enough to set aside the rights of a whole community.

The incarceration greatly benefited political elites on the West Coast, who scored political points with anti-Japanese exclusionists and large farming magnates who saw Japanese American farmers as competition. In his dissent in Korematsu v. United States, Ninth Circuit Court Judge William Denman slammed the unjust policy: “Along with him [Korematsu] are 70,000 American citizens men, women and children who, under similar orders, have been torn from their homes, farms and places of business to be imprisoned together in large groups, first in barbed wire stockades called Assembly Centers, then, after deportation, in distant places under military guard.”

The incarceration is, at its core, a story of how racial prejudice undermined the principle of equal protection under the Constitution. Unfortunately, many of the forces that led to incarceration in 1942 are being repeated today.

One of those forces is the media. In the months after Pearl Harbor, media outlets like the Hearst newspapers or the Los Angeles Times peddled false stories of Japanese Americans conspiring to sabotage the American war effort. The media played up fake news about middle-aged farmers spying for the Japanese government. The Times infamously claimed that all farms in the county owned by Japanese Americans were strategically placed near airports and military installations to coordinate sabotage—ignoring the fact that the farms were often built before the airports.