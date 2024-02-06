Society / When Wearing a Sweater Is Antisemitic The singer Kiana Lede wore a black-and-white cardigan to sing the US national anthem, riling up the reactionary right and supporters of the Israeli state.

Musician Kiana Lede wears her controversial cardigan at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on February 3, 2024, in Toronto, Canada. (Nicole Osborne / NHLI via Getty Images)

Kiana Ledé did something apparently quite menacing over the weekend: She wore a black-and-white cardigan. The Los Angeles–based singer performed the US national anthem at the 2024 National Hockey League All-Star game, and her sweater caused the reactionary right as well as pro-Israel organizations to lose their collective minds. They were riled up because the pattern on her sweater evoked a keffiyeh, the scarf worn in solidarity with the Palestinian people and those calling for Israel to end its bombardment of Gaza.

It must be noted, which Fox News did not, that the sweater’s symbolism is unconfirmed, but this did not stop the network or its social-media hordes from pressing forward. Again, Ledé did not take a knee or, heaven forfend, raise a fist during the anthem. She wore a sweater. The outrage grew, because, as a writer at Fox News put it, “Lede has history of supporting Palestinian people on social media.”

No support of Palestinians shall go unpunished.

Marty York, communications director of B’Nai Brith Canada, piled on, demanding “an investigation” by the NHL to find out “how this offensive singer could have been involved in the league’s showcase event.” He also said, “It’s mind-boggling. This woman has a track record of making dangerous comments to encourage hate against Jews.”

That’s a hell of a charge. Let’s look at Ledé’s “dangerous comments” where she “encouraged hate against Jews,” which her detractors claim to find in two tweets. The 26-year-old singer posted on December 11,

“I try to live my life and build my career around rawness, awareness, empathy, community. That doesn’t stop at my shows. So I ask that if you own a keffiyeh, please wear it. If you can show any sign that you support the Palestinian people, do it.”

She then added to the fury of her newfound detractors that Zionists could “stay your ass at home.” This was followed by emojis of a Palestinian flag and a heart.

The second post they unearthed was written five days after the October 7 Hamas attacks, when she tweeted,