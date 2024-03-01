Economy / The IRS Finally Takes the Gloves Off Under the Biden administration, wealthy tax cheats can no longer count on getting the “audit lite” treatment.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters in Washington, D.C. (J. David Ake / Getty Images)

The Internal Revenue Service last week announced a crackdown on writing off the personal use of corporate jets as a business expense. Taking improper tax deductions for private jet flights is the newest target of a reinvigorated IRS, which, under the Biden administration, has begun aggressively pursuing wealthy tax cheats.

The IRS said it would also increase examinations of partnerships—another area where cheating has long been rampant—and in general will scrutinize more returns filed by people making more than $1 million per year, especially if they owe large tax debts, own multiple shell companies, or have overseas bank accounts.

These new audit policies clearly signal to business owners and executives that the Trump-era practice of looking the other way at high-level tax cheating is over. The IRS said that the rate at which the IRS audits poor, middle-class, and upper-middle-class Americans will not change.

This is welcome news for honest taxpayers, because when those with the highest incomes cheat, everyone else must pick up their burden in one of three ways: They pay more taxes, receive less government services, or bear the interest on increased government borrowing.

Danny Werfel, the Biden administration’s commissioner of Internal Revenue, said that the IRS is “concerned people are using business aircraft for personal use, and in turn, then taking the business deduction they may not be fully entitled to.”

While corporate jet abuse can involve tens of millions of dollars in improper write-downs and improper deductions for operating costs, that issue is primarily symbolic, a law enforcement tactic known as “general deterrence.” The aim is to catch the attention of big-name tax cheats so that they change their behavior lest they get caught and punished with fines or even prison time. Expect at least one high-profile civil prosecution over private jet tax deductions to drive home the point—followed by grumbling from pro-corporate politicians that enforcing the tax laws is oppressive.

According to Werfel, the money lost to cheating by millionaires and billionaires totals about $150 billion each year. Collecting that would increase federal income tax revenue by more than 6 percent.

Many tax experts believe that the official estimate of high-end cheating is conservative. Indeed, Charles Rettig, the Beverly Hills tax avoidance lawyer who headed the IRS under Donald Trump, told Congress three years ago that, overall, “it would not be outlandish to believe that the actual tax gap could approach, and possibly exceed, $1 trillion per year.” This year, individual and corporate income tax revenue should total $3 trillion.

Tax cheating became almost risk-free for the wealthiest Americans during the Trump years. The 755 largest corporations also got a pass, their audit rate halved, IRS data shows. The amount of extra tax auditors found fell even more.

Consider tax returns filed by people reporting income of $10 million or more in 2016, the last year of the Obama presidency, and 2020, Trump’s last year as president. The number of these very-high-income households tax shot up 65 percent from 16,097 in 2016 to 26,517 under Trump. But the number of completed audits plummeted 92 percent to just 80. That’s just 0.03 percent.