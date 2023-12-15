Society / StudentNation / Homeschooled Students’ Invisible Mental Health Crisis Homeschooling has become America’s fastest-growing form of education, but many parents aren’t equipped to handle their children’s mental health struggles alone.

For this series, five young journalists responded to our calls for articles detailing critical issues that impacted young people this year. The group of high school and young college writers pitched and reported on urgent topics like lack of access to mental health support for homeschooled students, student voices being silenced in schools, book bans, attacks on LGBTQ+ students, and school shootings. Of course, these are just a fraction of the issues that shape the lives, conditions, and experiences of young people—not to mention how these issues intersect with each other. We received more important pitches than we could publish this round. As we close out the year, this package centers the work of young journalists reporting on what affected their schools, communities, and peers in 2023.

As the fourth anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic approaches, its legacy continues to have a profound impact on young people and their mental health. It pushes the boundaries of our endurance, shapes legislation, and transforms our online interactions.

Students, who grappled with unique challenges long before the pandemic’s arrival, are often the most acutely affected. A report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention indicates a rise in poor mental health among youth, particularly affecting female students, LGBTQ+ students, and those who have experienced racism. It noted that the severe understaffing of school mental health offices is just one barrier to student resource access.

However, even these inadequate school-based resources fail to reach a key group of young people facing an ongoing mental health crisis: homeschooled students.

As a direct consequence of Covid-19, homeschooling has become America’s fastest-growing form of education according to The Washington Post. According to this report, in thousands of school districts nationwide homeschooling saw a sharp increase at the start of the pandemic, which has continued through the 2022–23 academic year.

Despite the surge in numbers, home-based education in the United States remains largely unregulated. “In my experience, [dedicated mental health resources] are quite often inaccessible for me,” says Rana, a currently homeschooled student whose last name is being withheld to protect their privacy. “The pandemic definitely worsened my mental health,” they added, noting that they used to attend homeschooling group co-ops, but those stopped.

Eve Ettinger, an advocate for homeschooling regulation, highlights that the difficulty of documenting the mental health struggles of homeschooled students lies not only in relaxed legislation but also in the unique dynamic of homeschooled families. Potential regulation could involve implementing regular mental health assessments for homeschooled students to ensure their emotional well-being, providing a proactive approach to support the unique needs of these students. Additionally, offering accessible support networks and counseling services could contribute to fostering a positive environment that prioritizes academic and mental development.

“They are not being diagnosed or being provided resources because they are constantly with their family—they’re normal in this small unit,” Ettinger, a homeschool alumni, says. “I think one of the things you’ll see is a lot of homeschooled kids—if they were in public—they would be getting support. They may have compounded struggles, and parents aren’t equipped to meet their particular needs.”

Among the limited sources offering information on the mental health of homeschoolers is a 2016 survey published by Homeschool Alumni Reaching Out (HARO). The results of this nine-part survey detailed that around half of all respondents had experienced mental illness, with the majority of those participants suffering from depression and anxiety. Approximately 67 percent of caregivers thought that mental illness was a religious or superstitious matter, thus restricting and distorting the level of care provided. Researchers with HARO believe that these figures have increased since the survey’s publication, especially for teenagers, LGBTQ+ students (or other minority group students), and those who homeschool throughout their entire K-12 education.

Queer and transgender homeschoolers are one of the hardest-hit subgroups of homeschooled students without access to the same institutional and relational supports that are given to their public school counterparts. Startling statistics show that roughly 60 percent of LGBTQ+ youth seeking mental health care this past year could not access it. This trend is especially pertinent in homeschooling, where the lack of structured support systems may worsen the difficulties faced by marginalized students.