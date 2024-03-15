Society / The Cringeworthy Hypocrisy of Guernica Mass resignations at the literary magazine following the publication of a piece by an Israeli peace activist reveal a part of the left that cannot countenance historical nuance. The Cringeworthy Hypocrisy of “Guernica” Mass resignations at the literary magazine following the publication of a piece by an Israeli peace activist reveal a part of the left that cannot countenance historical nuance.

The homepage for Guernica.

My view from the West Coast this week takes me east, to New York City, where a group of supposedly left-wing, humanistic, intellectually engaged editors at Guernica outdid themselves in craven groupthink this week.

I refer to the mass resignations that followed the publication of Israeli peace activist and translator Joanna Chen’s brave and lyrical essay on attempting to live and work across religious and racial and linguistic divides in an impossibly violent, polarizing, and soul-crushing moment. One after the other, the editors competed to denounce the magazine’s decision to publish what Madhuri Sastry, the magazine’s copublisher, termed a “a hand-wringing apologia for Zionism”—and the magazine’s leadership responded not with a reasoned renunciation of intolerance in their midst, nor with references to the First Amendment or to strength in diversity of opinion, but by pulling the essay and issuing a groveling apology for having made the misjudgment of publishing it in the first place.

Sastry, who quit the magazine over the decision to host Chen’s work, wrote that the Israeli woman’s essay violated the “anti-imperialist spirit” of the publication. Another editor declared that publishing Chen’s essay meant Guernica had become “a pillar of eugenicist white colonialism masquerading as goodness.” Soon afterward, Chen’s essay disappeared from the website.

If this is what passes for the left today, God help us. Guernica’s cringeworthy backpedaling is redolent of the self-denunciations of Stalin’s purge victims or the coerced linguistic self-flagellations of academics during Mao’s Cultural Revolution. There’s no effort at genuine debate, no room for competing opinions, no space for historical nuance or complexity; there’s simply a demand that the party line be followed and that those who don’t be immediately censored.

If Chen were defending the Netanyahu government’s ghastly and indiscriminate slaughter in Gaza, I could understand the hostility. If she were defending right-wing West Bank settlers and their gun-toting supremacism, I could understand the hostility. If she were defending the fascistic words and actions of Israeli cabinet ministers such as Itamar Ben-Gvir, I could understand the hostility. But Chen, who is a lifelong anti-militarist and spends her days shuttling sick Palestinian children to healthcare facilities in Israel, is none of those things. She’s a voice for peace and reconciliation in a country that has gone mad. Yet, by virtue of her showing sympathy for slaughtered and kidnapped Israelis and recognizing the shared humanity of all victims in this conflict, she seems to have been deemed illegitimate by Guernica’s holier-than-thou staff.

Maybe if the magazine had a different name, say Free Speech Sucks or Too Lazy to Think the Issue Through, this behavior wouldn’t be so loathsome and hypocritical. But it’s named after one of the 20th century’s most important artistic creations, Picasso’s 1937 cri de coeur against militarism and violence, urging viewers to find empathy within themselves.

When I was growing up in London in the 1970s and ’80s, my grandparents had a large reproduction of Guernica hanging above their staircase, over the bend heading down to the ground floor.