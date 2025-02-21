Society / “We’re Living Through Hell”: What Trump’s Anti-Trans War Really Means When hospitals suddenly stop treatment for trans patients, real people are harmed immediately. “I was sent links to suicide hotlines instead of a prescription,” one person told us. Edit

People march past NYU Langone Health during a rally demanding that NYU Langone commit to providing gender-affirming care for transgender youth, Monday, February 3, 2025, in New York. (Heather Khalifa / AP)

On a chilly evening earlier this month, hundreds of protesters gathered in St. Vartan Park in Manhattan’s Kips Bay neighborhood. Their target was just down the street: NYU Langone Health, one of the most prestigious hospital networks in America.

A few days earlier, Hell Gate had reported that NYU Langone was canceling the appointments of trans children who were seeking gender-affirming care. The cancellations came in the wake of an executive order by Donald Trump purporting to ban gender-affirming care—despite the fact that the order’s legal validity was highly contested, and that New York state law bans the denial of gender-affirming care. (The White House trumpeted Langone’s move in a press release.)

By 6:45, the park was filled with people waving trans flags and signs that read “Take your hands off our children,” “Trans lives MATTER,” and “What happened to do no harm?” It was crowded enough that some people had to stand atop the play structure in the back of the park. Speakers addressed the group, urging them not to give up the fight for trans rights, and to pressure CEOS and the government to uphold protections for trans children.

The draconian executive order was expected by many trans Americans and their advocates. But that Langone—a hospital system that calls itself a “leader in healthcare equity,” and that serves a city that’s “the stronghold for trans rights,” as one of the speakers at the protest said—would bend so quickly to directives that civil rights organizations have argued are unconstitutional, was met with shock and deep disappointment. (The hospital has not put out a statement explaining the decision. Since the protest, a judge has issued a temporary restraining order blocking the enforcement of the ban, and at least some hospitals are resuming care. It’s not clear if Langone is one of them.)

Jamie is a trans 18-year-old who attended the protest, and who said they had been denied care at NYU Langone that very week.

“I was denied care after going through the entire process of starting testosterone this week, and sent links to suicide hotlines instead of the prescription they said I would have this week,” Jamie said.

Jamie said they felt lied to by Langone. “I felt like my doctors were abandoning me,” they said. Before the executive order was issued, Jamie’s care team said that any changes to federal policy would not impact them, as an 18-year-old. Now, they said, their doctors are directing them to Planned Parenthood to receive treatment.

“They went through this entire process and told me everything was going to be okay.… I’m upset and angry,” Jamie said.

Jamie came out as trans at age 9, and said they have been asking for gender-affirming care since he was 12. Their family always told them it wasn’t the right time. Having gender-affirming care would be “something that makes me feel more like myself,” they said. “I want to be more gender-neutral, not have everyone see me as a girl all the time. That’s been my priority to get through before I go to college, and now that’s been taken away from me.”

Another protester, Rena Yehuda Newman, said they’d showed up because “right now we have to do everything we can to resist executive orders that have no legislative powers to be carried out. When we see private institutions carrying out the will of a fascist regime before they even have to, that’s when we see the embedded transphobia within the system.”