Society / StudentNation / College Dorms Are Terrible—and More Expensive Than Ever In the past 30 years, university housing costs have risen substantially. But in the housing world, higher prices don’t always guarantee higher standards.

A student at Southern Maine Community College in her temporary housing at Surfsite Hall after black mold was discovered in her dorm. (Brianna Soukup / Getty)

During her summer internship as an undergraduate neuroscience researcher, Jane Doe was required to live on Columbia University’s campus. But upon moving into their apartment, Jane and her five roommates found mold throughout the bedrooms, bathrooms, and common spaces. The students quickly brought the issue up to Columbia’s housing staff, and maintenance workers were dispatched to paint over the moldy areas. Each time, however, the mold would simply spread through the fresh layer of paint and return a few days later.

Jane, who is asthmatic, started to experience dizziness, nausea, and trouble breathing. Following a sudden hospitalization, she was finally relocated to another apartment on campus, only to find even more mold on the floors.

Her medical issues took valuable time away from the program—which was designed for students from disadvantaged backgrounds—and Jane now faces potential long-term health consequences. “I’ve had to tell everyone in my life that I spent most of those nine weeks at hospitals and doctors appointments, instead of working on an actual project,” she said. “I had great program coordinators, amazing graduate students working with me, but the institution itself was an absolute let down.”

Since 2017, there have been at least 140 notable cases of mold exposure in college dorms across the country. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that mold exposure, especially for those with asthma, can lead to the development of severe health effects such as fungal infections and difficulty breathing, the latter of which Jane says has still worsened after this incident.

“Many dorm rooms have air quality issues because of aging buildings with small, underlit rooms and limited airflow,” writes the Urban Institute’s Housing Matters. “Because interior living spaces harbor moisture, these features create the perfect breeding ground for mold.”

Colleges in the United States often require on-campus residency for freshman students, but if these dorms do not adhere to basic health code standards—like Jane’s—these mandates can be harmful.

In the past 30 years, dorm costs have risen substantially, increasing over 100 percent at public four-year institutions. “Most are old and require a great deal of maintenance. New ones must be financed, adding to the already heavy debt load of colleges,” writes Bob Hildreth for CommonWealth Beacon.

Amid the ongoing housing crisis, there are few affordable alternatives. The University of Tennessee in Knoxville, “which charges state residents $11,332 in undergraduate tuition a year, met excess housing demand last year by renting out a nearby Holiday Inn,” according to Forbes.

In Manhattan, the average one-bedroom rental comes with a price tag of over $4,300 and may lack certain amenities that dorms usually provide, such as security or being close to campus. New York University, one of Manhattan’s largest real estate owners, charges students $12,900 per semester to have their own studio apartment, though that price can be reduced to as low as $4,950 by rooming with two other people and forgoing a kitchen.

For schools in New York’s CUNY system—where a majority of students commute—staying in a dormitory is not required. However, for out-of-state or long-distance students, who make up 38 percent of the student body, the options are bleak.