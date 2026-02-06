Society / February 6, 2026

The Pain and Glory of My Football-Loving Life

A comic about the Eagles, fathers, incarceration, and the holes that sports can’t fill.

Christopher Blackwell and Solomon J. Brager

This comic was written by Christopher Blackwell, an incarcerated journalist and author in Washington State and a cofounder of the nonprofit Look 2 Justice, and illustrated by Solomon J. Brager, a cartoonist and writer living in Brooklyn, New York. It was supported by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project, a journalism nonprofit.

Christopher Blackwell

Christopher Blackwell is an incarcerated writer in Washington State and a cofounder of the nonprofit Look 2 Justice. He is a contributing writer at Jewish Currents and a contributing editor at The Appeal.

Solomon J. Brager

Solomon J. Brager is a cartoonist and writer living in Brooklyn, New York.

