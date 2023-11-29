Economy / Ban the 24-Hour Workday!

In some states—New York is one of them—it is still legal to hire someone for a 24-hour shift, but to only pay them for a fraction of those hours.

Home care workers rally at New York’s City Hall on October 18. (The Ain’t I A Woman?! Campaign)

An honest day’s pay for an honest day’s work has long been an American ideal. So it may surprise you to learn that it is legal in New York State to hire someone for a 24-hour shift—but to pay them for just a fraction of those hours. Sanctioned by New York State Labor Law and governing the work of home health aides, it’s called the “13-Hour Rule.”

Last month, hundreds of protesters gathered in front of City Hall in New York City, demanding to end the practice that would surprise most Americans. Their signs and shouts in Spanish, Cantonese, and English exclaim, “NO MORE 24!” Much of the ire is focused on City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. Their demand? For the council to bring Intro. 175—the bill banning this forced labor—to a vote.

The individuals who work these shifts are not live-in help. They are on a job site. Working for 24 hours straight.

Both city and state government are complicit in the current unfair arrangement. Earlier last month, I met Vincent Cao from the Chinese Staff and Workers Association at a picket line in front of the New York State Department of Labor (DOL). With him were a dozen off-duty attendants and activists protesting the DOL’s decision to quietly close more than 100 cases of wage theft of home health aides under investigation since 2018. In April 2023, the DOL began closing the cases—despite previous updates to claimants that their files were moving forward. In the letters informing aides that their cases had been closed was the assertion that they had other means available to resolve their claims. The DOL would not continue investigating claims from home care aides whose unions had entered into binding arbitration agreements with their employers. These workers were represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.

The closing of the cases took them by surprise. Cao told me, “A lot of home care workers call us.… They tell me they work many 24-hour shifts continuously.… You don’t go home.… For those three, four days, you don’t get much sleep.” According to Cao, even after working 24 hours, they are often not relieved and instead are required to continue on to another shift. The draconian demands of the job trigger chaos in their personal lives.

The 13-Hour Rule allows the agencies that provide and employ home health aides the right to schedule a worker for a 24-hour shift—but only pay them for 13 hours if they have been provided with an eight-hour sleep break (including five hours of uninterrupted sleep) and three hours of meal breaks. How can a worker asked to care for someone who needs 24-hour assistance plan their mandated breaks? According to Cao, when workers complain that their shifts do not allow them the required time for sleep and meals, the agencies blacklist them. In other locales without such a rule, the work of 24-hour caregiving is divided among two or three people.

In 2019, bill A3145A was introduced in the NY State Assembly to mandate scheduling home health aides into at least two shifts. This bill, too, has languished instead of being brought to a vote. Assemblyman Harvey Epstein, the bill’s sponsor, noted that there “has not been enough community pressure at the state level to advance the issue” But while our politicians wait, the workers continue to suffer. Commenting on this bill, Governor Hochel stated that the cost would add an additional $1 billion to the budget—with the implication that this was too much. Yet, somehow, the governor found $1.54 billion for a stadium in Buffalo.