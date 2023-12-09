The Algorithm Oligarchy
How the Internet produced the age of monopoly platforms.
The new biopic about the socialist organizer stops at the March on Washington. What is it leaving out?
Our new special issue takes on the out-of-control consolidation that is squeezing out independent voices and controlling what we read.
How to throw off the corporate shackles and launch an independent news outlet.
A plan to build back better.
Beginning in the 1970s, the Federal Trade Commission gave up on its mission to protect consumers and competition. Then Khan took charge of the agency, and turned it on its head.
We always suspected that whatever magazines and newspapers for white folks weren’t telling us, Black newspapers and magazines would.