Politics / Zohran Mamdani’s Pragmatic Socialism Is Paying Off—for Now The incoming mayor has improbably charmed Donald Trump and given himself some political breathing room. But nobody should get too comfortable.

President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani after their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, Friday, November 21, 2025. (Evan Vucci / AP)

Like all autocrats, Donald Trump is surrounded by cronies who yearn for him to bestow a smile on them. Aspiring heirs such as JD Vance, a whole crew of White House underlings, sycophants such as Laura Loomer, and even Trump’s own children (especially his sons) pathetically crave the smallest sign of fatherly approval. All courtiers live for a king’s love.

So it must have cut deep when, on Friday, Trump lavished his attention and affection not on any of those toadies but on a man they have spent months demonizing: New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. Mamdani is a democratic socialist who has denounced Trump as a “despot” and “fascist” while being lambasted by the president as a “communist.” Trump has even threatened to deport Mamdani. Yet when the two men met at White House, the scene was a veritable love-in.

The photo of Trump sitting in the Oval Office and gazing up at Mamdani with a big, toothy grin has already achieved iconic status. And the image really does tell the story of the encounter. Trump began the press conference by effusively congratulating Mamdani on his “incredible” campaign, and predicted he’ll be “a really great mayor.” Trump added, “The better he does, the happier I am. There is no difference in party. There is no difference in anything, and we’re going to be helping him to make everybody’s dream come true.”

Loomer, who is driven above all by rabid Islamophobia, could barely contain her rage at the sight of Trump gushing over New York’s incoming first Muslim mayor, posting, “Wild to allow a jihadist communist to stand behind the President’s desk in the Oval Office.” Fox News host Brian Kilmeade commented, “I think J.D. Vance is jealous. I think the president wants to use him [Mamdani] as a running mate. They really got along fantastic.”

While MAGA anger at the meeting is itself gratifying, the real significance of the event is what it shows about Mamdani’s strategy for pursuing a democratic socialist agenda in the heart of a deeply anti-socialist political system. Mamdani’s socialism is real, but he is also, by necessity, a pragmatist. He faces opposition not just from right-wing Republicans but also from the pro-capitalist centrists who control the Democratic Party. In his campaign, Mamdani barely received the support of one of the two most powerful New York Democrats—House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries—and didn’t get an endorsement at all from the other one, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer. On the very day Mamdani met with Trump, the House of Representatives passed a motion denouncing the “horrors” of socialism by a vote of 285 to 98, with 86 Democrats (including Jeffries) voting in favor.

In that environment, Mamdani has pursued a careful strategy that he thinks will defang the opposition and give him space to push his affordability agenda. That has already led him to make uncomfortable, even unpalatable, choices that he thinks will keep both the New York State and the federal government on side—or, at least, not actively working against him. He has kept on right-wing Democrat Jessica Tisch as police commissioner, a move that helped placate Trump. (Tisch is, as the president noted, a “good friend” of Trump’s daughter Ivanka.) And Mamdani also successfully lobbied a chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America against supporting a primary challenge to Jeffries from Mamdani’s erstwhile ally, New York City Council member Chi Ossé.

It’s an open question as to whether this sort of realpolitik will pay off in the long run, or whether Mamdani will wind up undercutting the organizing that needs to be done to build a base of power outside the two major parties. And some Mamdani supporters might feel that playing nice with Trump is a bridge too far. But the sad truth is that Trump has twice been elected to the presidency. He’s not going anywhere—and he has the power to either help or hurt New York. So Mamdani is walking a fine line by trying to both denounce Trump’s fascism while also defusing Trump’s threat to the city.

Mamdani’s outreach to Trump has, for now, won one significant concrete benefit. When Mamdani was running for mayor, Trump had threatened to send the National Guard to New York, as he has done in other major cities. The president is now walking back from this threat, telling reporters on Saturday, “Right now, other places need it more. We had a very good meeting yesterday. We talked about that.”

This is only a temporary and provisional victory. Trump is notoriously mercurial, and added that he could change his mind if he feels troops are needed. But his current position gives Mamdani some breathing room by taking the fight about troop deployment in New York off the table.