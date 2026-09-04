This Week

Who’s a Good Nazi?

Two Liams.

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

More from The Nation

The Humans Will Not Replace Us?

The Humans Will Not Replace Us? The Humans Will Not Replace Us?

AI’s existential threat to our future.

OppArt / Peter Kuper

The Shadowy Powers that Trump Could Use to End American Democracy

The Shadowy Powers that Trump Could Use to End American Democracy The Shadowy Powers that Trump Could Use to End American Democracy

Two Washington insiders are sounding the alarm about what could happen if Trump activates the top-secret Presidential Emergency Action Documents.

Column / Sasha Abramsky

Hasan Piker and the Democrats’ Edgelord Dilemma

Hasan Piker and the Democrats’ Edgelord Dilemma Hasan Piker and the Democrats’ Edgelord Dilemma

The gaming streamer has become a big headache for Michigan US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed—but that’s the risk of targeting a campaign at younger, terminally online voters.

Ben Schwartz

Hope Springs Eternal

Hope Springs Eternal Hope Springs Eternal

But there’s much to do. Let’s get to work!

OppArt / Andrea Arroyo

Senator Ed Markey delivers his victory speech after winning the US Senate Democratic primary on September 1, 2026.

The Fight for Serious AI Regulation Just Won a Big Victory in Massachusetts The Fight for Serious AI Regulation Just Won a Big Victory in Massachusetts

After his primary win, Ed Markey says he’s ready to take on “the criminal enterprises” of Big Tech.

John Nichols

Abdul El-Sayed Diagnoses American Politics

Abdul El-Sayed Diagnoses American Politics Abdul El-Sayed Diagnoses American Politics

A conversation with Michigan’s Democratic Senate nominee about public health, outside money, and a new kind of politics.

Feature / The Nation