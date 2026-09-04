Who’s a Good Nazi?
Two Liams.
Two Liams.
AI’s existential threat to our future.
Two Washington insiders are sounding the alarm about what could happen if Trump activates the top-secret Presidential Emergency Action Documents.
The gaming streamer has become a big headache for Michigan US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed—but that’s the risk of targeting a campaign at younger, terminally online voters.
But there’s much to do. Let’s get to work!
After his primary win, Ed Markey says he’s ready to take on “the criminal enterprises” of Big Tech.
A conversation with Michigan’s Democratic Senate nominee about public health, outside money, and a new kind of politics.